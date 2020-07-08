Eric Dier: Tottenham defender given four-match ban for confronting fan

Eric Dier confronted fans after the penalty shootout loss to Norwich on March 4

Eric Dier has been given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing into the stands to confront a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup exit to Norwich.

The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which happened on March 4.

Dier, whose team had just lost a penalty shootout, saw his brother was being abused by a fan and raced to his aid. There was no physical exchange and the matter was not pursued by the Metropolitan Police after a brief investigation.

However, the FA has opted to punish Dier for a breach of rule E3.

It said in a statement: "Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Tottenham Hotspur FC player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City FC in the FA Cup on March 4, 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier's actions to be threatening."

Jose Mourinho will be without Dier for four of Spurs' remaining five Premier League games

The punishment, which rules Dier out for all but one of Spurs' remaining Premier League games this season, is sure to enrage boss Jose Mourinho, who has defended his player on the matter from the off.

He recently said that he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment after the FA chose not to sanction Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi for grabbing Brighton striker Neal Maupay around the neck.

Dier's absence will be a blow for Spurs in their pursuit of European football next season as he has been an impressive performer in central defence since the season restarted last month.

Spurs travel to Bournemouth on Thursday and face North London rivals Arsenal at home on Sunday, with both games live on Sky Sports Premier League.