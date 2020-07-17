Oliver Skipp signs new four-year Tottenham deal

Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract at Tottenham which will run until 2024

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has signed a new four-year contract.

The 19-year-old, who has played 21 times for the Spurs first team, is now contracted to the club until 2024.

"We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the club until 2024," said a Tottenham statement.

Skipp made his debut in the club's 3-1 Carabao Cup win at West Ham in October 2018, and has also represented England at four age levels.

Spurs recently offered a new contract to the son of former manager Mauricio Pochettino, 19-year-old Maurizio Pochettino.