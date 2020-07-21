Eric Dier signs new Tottenham contract until 2024

Eric Dier has signed a new Spurs contract

Eric Dier has signed a new contract at Tottenham until 2024.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho had been hopeful of extending the player's deal earlier this month and the club have now confirmed the negotiations have been completed.

Dier, 26, had featured prominently for Spurs since the Premier League resumed last month, but saw his run ended by a four-match suspension for confronting a fan after a match in March.

"I am really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we're on," he told Spurs TV. "It's crazy to think that I have been here for six years now. I have enjoyed it a lot. It's a fantastic place to be.

"The club gave me my opportunity in England and it has given me so much since then," he said.

"We've had some great times together but I want to have even better times and I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before it's over."

His contract had been due to expire at the end of next season, and reports in the English media had suggested his six-year spell in north London could be coming to an end.

Dier has made 239 appearances for Spurs, scoring 11 times, and won 40 international caps for England, forming part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup.