Jose Mourinho won't sell Spurs' key players in the summer; Dele Alli to return vs Palace

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have assured him he will not have to sell players to relieve the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham will have Dele Alli available for the final game of the Premier League season at Crystal Palace, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Alli has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury but is ready to start in Sunday's game at Selhurst Park, live on Sky Sports Action from 4pm.

"All good apart from (Tanguy) Ndombele, everybody is ready, including Dele Alli," Mourinho said on Friday. "He's ready, he worked with the team all week, he is ready."

In what was his final press conference of the season, Mourinho was asked if he had received assurances from the club he would not have to sell his best players over the summer to relieve the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. His response was simply: "Yeah."

Regarding his intentions to add to the squad when the transfer window opens on Monday, Mourinho said: "I think we are going in the right direction. We are very calm and organised.

"We know what we can do, we know what we cannot do. We cannot be reactive and react in relation to what our opponents may do, and what they can do that what we cannot do.

"We are very balanced, we are together. There is no doubt what we need and no doubt what is possible for us to get.

"So I think, step by step, we will end up with a better squad - a more balanced squad - than we have now. Of course keeping the great players that we have is a very important thing."

One of those players signed a contract extension this week; Eric Dier committing to the club until 2024. Mouninho says it's important for Tottenham to not only keep those players, but also not to allow contracts to run down as they have in the past.

"If you look at the situation from last season where Spurs started the season with a few players going into the last year of their contract and question marks about their futures," he said.

"It was very important for us that Eric was not in that situation. He's signed a new contract and committed to the club. If he signs it's because he's happy with the contract, it's because he's happy with his prospective future as a player here. We are very happy, of course."

Mourinho also revealed there will be a change in his backroom staff this summer.

Ricardo Formosinho is leaving the club to pursue a head coach role and Mourinho has voiced his intent to appoint a young coach with a connection to the club, which is to be announced soon.

"Ricardo is leaving and he's leaving because he feels he would like to have one of his last opportunities, probably because of his age, to be a head coach," Mourinho said.

"I'm not going to say where but we all wish him all the best. Who is coming to replace him? I prefer that it's the club that's going to inform you about that but I prefer to go in the direction of developing local people, instead of bringing somebody with me.

"So it'll be someone with a history of the club, [a] connection with the club, so let's try to give them the opportunity."

Jose Mourinho celebrates with Ricardo Formosinho after Spurs beat Wolves in December

