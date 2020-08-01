Troy Parrott: Tottenham striker follows in Harry Kane's footsteps in making Millwall loan switch

Troy Parrott has joined Millwall on loan for next season

Troy Parrott has joined Millwall on loan from Tottenham for the 2020/21 season.

The striker featured on four occasions for Spurs last season, making his debut for the club in the shock EFL Cup defeat to League Two Colchester last September.

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the Premier League

Parrott, 18, also made his Republic of Ireland international debut last year, starting in a 3-1 friendly win against New Zealand.

"I'm buzzing to get straight into things, I'm really looking forward to it," Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk.

"The crowd, the club itself - I've heard a lot of good things. When I've watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that.

"It's not hard to see from the outside that all [the fans] are looking for is someone to give 100 per cent every game."

By making a temporary move to Millwall, Parrott follows in the footsteps of Spurs and England captain Harry Kane who also enjoyed a loan spell at the Den as an 18-year-old, during the second half of the 2011/12 season.

0:38 Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have been going in the right direction since the lockdown, and could have finished even higher had they had a few more games Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have been going in the right direction since the lockdown, and could have finished even higher had they had a few more games

Kane scored nine goals in 27 appearances in all competitions during his spell with Millwall.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been linked with a move for Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson.

The Cherries are expected to seek a fee in excess of £20m to sell Wilson, who is also attracting interest from West Ham and Newcastle.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.