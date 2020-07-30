Inter Milan want Tanguy Ndombele but Tottenham not interested in selling midfielder

Tanguy Ndombele has attracted interest from Inter Milan

Tottenham have no intention of selling Tanguy Ndombele despite Inter Milan registering an interest in the midfielder.

According to Sky in Italy, the Serie A side have made initial contact with Spurs over a potential deal for the 23-year-old, who joined Spurs on a six-year deal for a club-record fee of £63m from Lyon last summer.

Inter are ready to open talks over a move and could offer players such as Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar - all of which are highly rated by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

However, Antonio Conte's side are likely to face a firm stance from the north London club as they want to give Ndombele time to settle in and adapt to English football following a debut season plagued by injuries.

Earlier this month, Mourinho said Ndombele is able to turn his Spurs career around, after facing multiple questions for his criticism of the Frenchman's performance at Burnley in March.

The midfielder endured a tough first season in the Premier League and made just two appearances since the season restarted - both coming from the substitutes' bench.

Inter already have one former Spurs player in their ranks after signing Christian Eriksen in January.

Moussa Sissoko thinks Ndombele - who he plays with for club and country - can still be a success at Spurs.

Ndombele made just two Spurs appearances following the Premier League restart

He told The Guardian earlier this month: "Maybe because I am like his big brother, I am a good example because nothing was easy for me at the beginning.

"Tanguy's first season has not been easy for a lot of reasons, but I speak with him nearly every day. I play with him in the national team, so I know him very well.

"I told him just to stay calm, keep working every day, and his time will come. I am sure he will be a success at the club."

