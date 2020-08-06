Ledley King appointed first-team assistant at Tottenham

Ledley King has joined Jose Mourinho's backroom team at Tottenham

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of former club captain Ledley King as first-team assistant.

King made 323 appearances for Tottenham over a 13-year playing career at the club, winning the League Cup in 2006 before becoming a club ambassador following his retirement in 2012.

He joins Jose Mourinho's backroom staff as a replacement for former assistant coach and technical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who left Spurs at the end of the season.

"I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Ledley into the first team group as we continue our preparations for the new season," said Mourinho.

"He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch.

Ricardo Formosinho (left) has been replaced by King

"We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad."

A club statement added: "Ledley will join as a member of our first team staff, working alongside the coaches, analysts and playing squad both at the training centre and on matchdays.

"He will also take on the role of supporting our academy players as they look to step up to the first team."