Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Southampton midfielder completes Tottenham medical

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has passed his medical at Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has passed his medical at Tottenham ahead of his proposed move from Southampton.

The 25-year-old Denmark midfielder is expected to complete his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later on Tuesday.

It comes after Spurs had agreed a deal of £15m plus bonuses to sign Hojbjerg.

Spurs were keen on Hojbjerg as early as January

Kyle Walker-Peters, who had spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton, is expected to move in the opposite direction to St Mary's for an initial £12m, but personal terms have not yet been agreed.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in January that Hojbjerg was a target for Jose Mourinho as he looked to re-model the squad in his own image.

Both Spurs and Everton opened talks with Southampton last month but it soon became clear Hojbjerg was keen on the move to north London over Merseyside.

Hojbjerg played against Spurs in the FA Cup earlier this year

Sky Sports News were among the first to report last week that initial fees had been agreed in principle between the clubs at £15m and £12m, but bonuses and payment structures will still to be finalised.

Tottenham have space for another defensive-midfielder in their squad after Eric Dier was moved to centre-back.

The club are also in the market for a right-back and possible a centre-back and a back-up striker before the deadline.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.