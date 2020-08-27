Matt Doherty: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Wolves defender

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Wolves over a deal to sign right-back Matt Doherty.

Spurs are in the market for a new right-back this summer and Jose Mourinho is keen on the experienced Republic of Ireland international.

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances for Wolves last season and has enhanced his reputation as both a reliable defender and significant threat going forward, scoring seven times in all competitions.

Comparing the stats of Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty

Spurs have already sold young right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton this summer and they are also prepared to sell current Serge Aurier for the right price. He has interest from AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has two years left on his Spurs contract having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for £23m.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain in talks with a Arsenal over a deal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles after having a £15m bid rejected.

