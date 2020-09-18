Rangers could face Galatasaray in EL play-off, Tottenham draw Rostov or Maccabi Haifa

Alfredo Morelos celebrates with Scott Arfield after scoring Rangers' third goal against Lincoln Red Imps

Rangers will host Galatasaray or Hajduk Split in the Europa League play-off if they advance past the third round, while Tottenham could face either Rostov or Maccabi Haifa.

Steven Gerrard's side must first navigate a tough trip to the Netherlands to face Willem II in the third round before a potential clash against the Turkish or Croatian giants.

The draw at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Friday saw Celtic drawn to play either Sarajevo or Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro if they beat Riga in Latvia next Thursday.

Tottenham could face either Rostov or Maccabi Haifa

Spurs must get past Shkendija of Macedonia in the third round before a tie in London against Rostov or Maccabi Haifa for a place in the Europa League group stages.

Aberdeen have been drawn to face LASK or Dunajska Streda of Slovakia in the play-offs if they can overcome Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, while Motherwell will play Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic or Danish club SønderjyskE if they can progress past Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Shane Duffy celebrates for Celtic

Trevor Carson saved all three of Coleraine's penalties in their shootout win in Europa League qualifying

Tottenham survived a scare to come from behind and beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 to progress into the third qualifying round, while Rangers advanced after a 5-0 thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar.

Motherwell beat Northern Irish side Coleraine on penalties, while Aberdeen enjoyed a 2-0 win over Viking to secure their spot in the next round.

The Europa League third-round ties are due to be played on September 24, with the play-off fixtures scheduled for October 1.