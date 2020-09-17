Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs survive Europa League scare

Tottenham survived a Europa League scare to come from behind and beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 to progress into the third qualifying round.

Spurs were starring another embarrassing setback in the face with 19 minutes remaining in Bulgaria after substitute Georgi Minchev fired plucky Plovdiv ahead.

But Harry Kane's 80th-minute penalty, awarded after Dinis Almeida was sent off for handball on the line, and the dismissal of Birsent Karagaren for dissent turned the game in Spurs' favour.

Tottenham substitute Tanguy Ndombele sealed the comeback with five minutes remaining as Jose Mourinho's side set up a third qualifying round tie against Shkendija in North Macedonia next Thursday.

Player ratings Lokomotiv Plovdiv: Lukov (6), Petrovic (5), Masoero (5), Almeida (3), Karagaren (3), Vitanov (6), Umarboev (5), Tsvetanov (5), Salinas (5), Aralica (5), Iliev (5).



Subs: Minchev (7), Ilic (6), Mihaljevic (n/a).



Tottenham: Lloris (6), Doherty (6), Dier (6), Sanchez (6), Davies (7), Hojbjerg (6), Sissoko (6), Lo Celso (7), Bergwijn (6), Son (6), Kane (7).



Subs: Ndombele (7), Lamela (6), Lucas (6).



Man of the Match: Giovani Lo Celso

How Spurs survived Europa scare

Image: Georgi Minchev gave Plovdiv the surprise lead

Spurs could have had a much easier evening than they did had Son Heung-min dispatched Giovani Lo Celso's through pass inside two minutes, but the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Martin Lukov prevailed.

Steven Bergwijn rattled the crossbar midway through the half and then should have been awarded a penalty when he was up-ended in the box by Lucas Masoero, but the referee and linesman missed the clear foul.

Team news Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn were called into the starting line-up as Jose Mourinho made four changes following Tottenham’s defeat to Everton.

Spurs were unable to find a breakthrough before the break but created their best opening within eight minutes of the restart as Ben Davies' cross reached Son unmarked, but the South Korean scooped over from six yards.

Image: Plovdiv unravelled after two late red cards

And things looked to take a turn for the worse on 71 minutes when a corner was flicked to substitute Minchev at the back post and he rifled home past Hugo Lloris to give Plovdiv the lead.

But it lasted just nine minutes as Davies header was blocked on the line by Almeida, who was shown a straight red card, and he was quickly followed of the field by Karagaren who picked up a second yellow for his protests.

Image: Harry Kane hauled Spurs level from the penalty spot

Kane stroked his first goal of the season from 12 yards and, with parity restored, Spurs used their two-man advantage as Ndombele bundled Lucas Moura's cross home at the back post five minutes later to seal the victory.

100 - Jose Mourinho has won 100 games in European competition.



Chelsea - 30

Real Madrid - 24

Manchester United - 18

FC Porto - 16

Inter Milan - 10

Tottenham - 2



Centurion. pic.twitter.com/4mBeY2oglX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2020

What's next?

Spurs travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at 12pm before travelling to North Macedonia for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round tie against Shkendija.