Jose Mourinho: Tottenham head coach wary of 'amazing' Chelsea

Jose Mourinho says he will persist with a cautious mindset as league leaders Tottenham aim to deliver another statement of their ambitions this season against Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League since the opening weekend of the season and lead defending champions Liverpool on goal difference ahead of a potentially defining fixture run.

Mourinho, whose latest return to Stamford Bridge precedes games against Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester in three of the following four league fixtures, is determined his side gather further momentum.

Defending champions Liverpool will overtake Spurs with a point at Brighton on Saturday lunchtime but three-time Premier League winner Mourinho says that wouldn't alter the attitude of his side.

"Going [to Stamford Bridge] top of the league or going there with Liverpool top of the league doesn't change anything for us," said Mourinho, who reiterated playing former club Chelsea was just another game.

"As I was saying since the beginning of the season we are only or always contenders to win the next match. Nothing more than that.

"We are going to be there [at Chelsea], with three possible results. We are in football for a long time, we know that anything can happen, but we go there, and our objective is to win the game."

Mourinho claimed he was told of Chelsea's tactics ahead of the same fixture in February but it didn't help as Frank Lampard's side won both home and away last season.

Lampard - boosted by securing Champions League qualification over their London rivals - has benefited from summer investment in his squad and former Chelsea boss Mourinho highlighted his opponents' strength in depth.

Asked whether he had been tipped off again, the Tottenham head coach said: "Not yet or probably not, I don't know.

"With such an amazing squad... To play (Reece) James or (Cesar) Azpilicueta, to play (Ben) Chilwell, (Marcos) Alonso or Emerson…

"To play (Edouard) Mendy or to play the most expensive goalkeeper of the history of the Premier League. Chelsea has an amazing squad. So, I am not even worried about who is going to play because they only have very good players."

