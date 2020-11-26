Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Carlos Vinicius' double sets Spurs on way to big victory

Carlos Vinicius netted his first two Spurs goals and Harry Winks scored from 50 yards as Tottenham swept aside Covid-hit Ludogorets 4-0 in north London.

Vinicius owed much of his first goal to luck with the impressive Dele Alli's pass towards Lucas Moura taking a big deflection into his path, allowing him to run through unchallenged and beat Plamen Iliev from 12 yards.

Tanguy Ndombele forced the goalkeeper into a low save after a bursting run from midfield from which Alli unselfishly squared for Vinicius to tap in a second before half-time.

Ludogorets failed to manage a shot on target across the game while Spurs continued to turn on the style, with Harry Winks looking up and firing in from the left touchline, some 50 yards out, to add a third after the break, before Lucas Moura put the icing on the victory with a composed finish from Vinicius' lay-off.

The win, Spurs' fifth in a row in all competitions, leaves them a point away from qualifying for the last 32 with two games remaining.

How Tottenham strolled to victory

There had been questions in some quarters whether Thursday night's match would go ahead at all with Ludogorets' preparations so badly hit, but their Covid-decimated side barely put up a fight from the first minute to the last.

Image: Gareth Bale started as one of 10 changes from Saturday's win over Manchester City

Within a minute Spurs' first move of the game could have ended in a goal had Lucas Moura timed his run to the far post better from Matt Doherty's right-wing delivery, a move which set the tone for a first period which barely saw the ball leave Ludogorets' half.

With a quarter of an hour gone, they made the breakthrough, although in slightly farcical fashion as Alli's through-ball, intended for Moura, took a massive deflection into the path of unmarked Vinicius, who found himself clean through and slotted the ball under Iliev.

Image: Carlos Vinicius scored his first Tottenham goals before half-time

Gareth Bale curled just over the bar from Vinicius' lay-off before the forward netted his second of the night thanks to some selfless work from Alli, whose pass when he could easily have scored himself put the ball on a plate for the Brazilian forward.

Moura went close with another effort within moments of the Ludogorets kick-off, and played a part in another chance when the visitors restarted the game for the second half, too, with Vinicius just unable to get a toe onto his flick-on less than a minute after the break.

Image: Harry Winks' long-range stunner was his first in European competition

Winks' wonderful pass then set away Doherty to cushion a header towards Bale, who forced a smart save from Iliev, before the midfielder entered an early effort into next season's Puskas goal of the season award with a 55-yard stunner from on the left touchline, which beat Iliev before bouncing in off the crossbar. Did he mean it? Only he knows.

Three became four as Spurs continued to press Ludorogrets from the front, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg robbing the ball back to feed Alli, whose low cross was touched onto Moura by Vinicius, and the winger beat a stranded Iliev with a rising effort.

Jose Mourinho then took the opportunity to give some of his younger players a run-out - including taking off Joe Hart to give Alfie Whiteman a debut, as well as introducing forwards Dane Scarlett and Harvey White.

They came close to capping a perfect night for Spurs with Scarlett taking down Winks' excellent long pass and forcing a smart save from Iliev, before moments later teeing up White to miss the far post by a couple of feet.

What's next?

It's master against apprentice on Sunday when Jose Mourinho's Spurs travel to Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off at 4.30pm.