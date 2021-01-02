Tottenham criticise Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso after party breached Covid restrictions

Tottenham have criticised the actions of three first-team players after they were pictured breaking coronavirus guidelines by gathering with their families for a Christmas party.

A picture circulating on social media shows Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso together at a party, at which West Ham's Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," read the Spurs statement.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example.

"The matter will be dealt with internally."

Reguilon was named on the bench for Saturday's Premier League game with Leeds but Lamela was not included in Jose Mourinho's matchday squad - Lo Celso is currently out injured.

Image: Reguilon (left) was named on the bench for Saturday's game against Leeds but Lamela and Lo Celso were not in the matchday squad

A West Ham United spokesperson said: "The Club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions.

"The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities."

Lanzini has since returned a negative coronavirus test since the photo was taken, with the test taken on December 30.

West Ham announced earlier on Saturday that it had closed its Rush Green training ground for a deep clean.

Under Tier 4 rules, which apply to London, Government regulations state 'you must not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble.'

Breaking the rules could incur a fine of £200, rising to £6,400 for repeat offenders, while parties of over 30 people can see penalties of £10,000 levied.