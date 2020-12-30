Tottenham vs Fulham: Premier League match postponed due to Covid-19 cases at west London club

Fulham's Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday evening has been postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The west London side reported a number of new positive tests on Tuesday. The fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium becomes the second in the English top-flight to be called off this week.

On Tuesday, the Premier League revealed there were 18 positive coronavirus cases across the league - the highest figure recorded this season - following the latest round of testing.

Manchester City's trip to Everton on Monday was postponed hours before kick-off due to multiple positive cases within the City camp.

Newcastle's match against Aston Villa, scheduled for December 4 at Villa Park, was postponed earlier this month after the Magpies were hit by the virus.

Sheffield United announced they had recorded "a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing" but fulfilled their fixture away to Burnley on Tuesday evening.

Fulham's trip to Spurs would have seen Scott Parker return to the dugout after being forced to miss their 0-0 home draw with Southampton on Boxing Day due to a member of his household testing positive for coronavirus.

When Tottenham beat Manchester City in November thanks to goals from their only two shots on target and with 34 per cent of the ball, it was seen as a stunningly effective counter-attacking display.

Image: Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have just one win in their last six Premier League games

The subsequent stalemate at Chelsea was deemed an acceptable point. The win over Arsenal, in which Spurs had no second-half shots and just 23 per cent of the possession, was regarded as an exercise in illustrating the impotence of their north London rivals.

Seven points from those three games more than justified the approach and having carried Jose Mourinho's side to the top of the Premier League table, sparked giddy talk of the title.

Four games without a win since then have swiftly ended such hopes, but perhaps even more significantly than that, recent results have undermined the idea that this team were merely adapting to the circumstances in picking off their rivals on the break.