Dele Alli: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says midfielder could return in FA Cup tie against Everton

Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli could be on the bench for Tottenham's FA Cup tie with Everton after returning to training on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Spurs last month after being frozen out by Mourinho, has recovered from a tendon issue and is ready to be reintegrated.

"Dele Alli trained with the team and trained well," said the Tottenham boss. "Long time away, couple of weeks of no training with the team while recovering.

"Can he play tomorrow (Wednesday)? He is not injured but I am not sure he can. Can he help us? I believe he can in terms of having Dele on the bench to come on for a few minutes to try and help the team.

"Is that possible? I have to speak with him but I believe he can."

0:34 Carlo Ancelotti says it is an 'honour' that his style of play has been compared to Mourinho's methods

Alli's last appearance came in the FA Cup third-round win away to Marine, while he has started just one Premier League game this season.

Last week Mourinho said he has found "common ground" with Alli after holding clear-the-air talks with the midfielder.

When asked what has changed Mourinho's mind about Alli's involvement, the Portuguese replied: "Nothing changed. He is not injured, he can train with the team. He went through a process of not training, training with the sports science people, and then jumped to the team work, which he did yesterday for the first time.

"What maybe changed is speculation around him because in this moment everybody knows he is a Tottenham player, that he stays here and doesn't go to any place. Probably the end of speculation will be the end of questions.

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 13th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"He can train, he can try to help the team because this is what we want and need. We need players to help the team and hopefully he can do that.

"In a normal situation he wouldn't even be considered for tomorrow, but with the injuries we have and so many matches maybe we have to accelerate his process.

"Maybe we can but I want him to be fully on board and to agree. It depends on his feelings. If he could be on the bench tomorrow and come on for 10-15 minutes to help the team, that would be good for us."

3:08 Chris Coleman discusses what it was like to work with Gareth Bale and gives potential reasons why he has not been able to make the impact many were expecting on his return to Tottenham

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has warned against writing off Gareth Bale despite his struggles at Tottenham this season.

Bale, 31, rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer but has been a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho, playing 231 minutes in the Premier League.

Coleman, his manager with the Wales national team between 2012 and 2017, feels Bale is struggling to get into rhythm due to his lack of consistent playing time but still expects the forward to bounce back.

"He's been out for a long time and he's finding it hard to get back in and get his rhythm," Coleman said on Monday Night Football.

"We all know what a world-class player he is. He can win a game, he can score a goal from nothing, he's got a last pass.

"But when I'm watching him now it looks like he's always on his first game back after an injury. Obviously, we expected him to be in the flow of it by now but he clearly isn't.

"He's only 31 so I wouldn't write him off. I don't know what's happened at Tottenham but knowing Gareth, he's a very serious boy about his football and he loves playing football.

"I've heard comments that maybe he'll be happy to be on the bench. He won't be happy on the bench - not the Gareth Bale that I know.

"He will very much want to be in the heart of it and if he's not quite there yet, he's either not ready physically or maybe mentally there's a lack of confidence."