Tottenham 2-0 West Brom: Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son score as Spurs end losing run

Heung-Min Son and the returning Harry Kane scored as Tottenham ended a run of three Premier League defeats with a 2-0 win against West Brom.

Kane had missed the last two games through injury - in which Spurs failed to find the net - but returned ahead of schedule on Sunday. The striker had three huge chances in the first half, eventually sweeping home nine minutes after the break to see Tottenham ahead.

It took just four minutes for Son (58) to add the second after a speedy Spurs counter-attack - his first goal in six games - ending Tottenham's losing streak and sending them back up into seventh in the Premier League table.

West Brom defended resolutely in the first half but ultimately could not keep out the Kane-Son sucker punch. January loan signing Mbaye Diagne went close at the end of the first half and twice had the ball in the net later on, but was offside on both occasions. The Baggies remain in 19th, 11 points from safety.

How Spurs returned to winning ways

Image: Harry Kane celebrates his opener for Tottenham

It was a fairly even start at a snowy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Diagne nodding over the bar inside 10 minutes - but Spurs soon began to dominate.

Kane had two glorious chances around the 15-minute mark. Serge Aurier slotted him in at the top of the area, but could only see his effort ping off the crossbar. A Tanguy Ndomeble pass then deflected into his path, but snatched at the final shot as it wriggled past the far post. Kane then had an initial shot blocked, and Kyle Bartley did enough to see the ball behind before a lurking Lucas Moura could net the rebound.

Kane and Son score again in numbers 208 - Harry Kane has now scored 208 goals in 317 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, making him the joint-second highest scorer in the club’s history alongside Bobby Smith (also 208 goals in 317 apps).

13 - Only in 2016-17 (14) has Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son scored more goals in a single Premier League campaign than the 13 he has netted already this season.

14 - Spurs’ Harry Kane has now scored in 13 of his last 15 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted opposition (14 goals) including each of the last six – the first player to manage that since Mohamed Salah between January & December 2018.

36% - Only Callum Wilson (40%) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (38%) have scored a higher portion of their team’s Premier League goals this season than Spurs duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, who have both netted 13 each (13/36 each – 36%).

5 - Within the top five European leagues, only Mohamed Salah (21), Erling Haaland (22), Cristiano Ronaldo (23) and Robert Lewandowski (27) have scored more goals in all competitions this season than Harry Kane (20).

Despite West Brom's defensive record, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has performed well this season and made two much-needed saves later in the half. The first kept Kane out at the near post with a strong push away before a leaping, one-handed save kept out Aurier's header from a Spurs corner.

Image: Heung-Min Son added a quick second as Tottenham returned to winning ways

West Brom could have snatched a shock early opener in the final minute of the first half. Robert Snodgrass floated a lovely cross into the area and Diagne was waiting in the middle to nod home. However, Lloris stuck out an arm to stop the ball bang on the line, before helping it back into the area. The West Brom striker called for the goal, but the referee's goal line technology watch did not award it.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (7), Alderweireld (7), Sanchez (7), Davies (7), Hojbjerg (7), Lamela (7), Moura (7), Ndombele (7), Son (7), Kane (8).



Subs used: Doherty (6), Bergwijn (6), Scarlett (n/a).



West Brom: Johnstone (7), Peltier (7), Ajayi (7), Bartley (7), Townsend (7), Maitland-Niles (7), Sawyers (7), Gallagher (7), Snodgrass (7), Grant (7), Diagne (7).



Subs used: Phillips (6), Yokuslu (6), Pereira (6).



Man of the match: Harry Kane.

Tottenham finally made the breakthrough nine minutes after the break as Kane atoned for his earlier misses. It was a wonderful through-ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg into a channel of space ahead of Kane, with the striker taking a neat touch before sliding the ball expertly into the far corner.

It took just four minutes for Son to join his attacking partner on the scoresheet. It was a great chest down from Kane just outside the Spurs area that set Moura on a driving counter-attack. He then tapped the ball through for Son to sweep home for his 13th Premier League goal of the season.

Team news Harry Kane returned to the Tottenham XI after injury in one of four changes. Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius all dropped to the bench with Davinson Sanchez, Eric Lamela, Lucas Moura and Kane back into the side.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles made his West Brom debut in one of five changes. Dara O’Shea, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson were among the substitutes, with Connor Gallagher, Romain Sawyers, Lee Peltier, Karlan Grant and Maitland-Niles coming into the XI. Okay Yokuslu also started on the bench.

The goals seemed to rally West Brom as the play evened out somewhat in the final half an hour. Diagne had the ball in the net on the hour-mark after another wonderful curling ball from Snodgrass, but he was well offside. It was a similar story in the 82nd minute, this time scoring from Matheus Pereira's delightful ball over the top, but he was again flagged for offside.

It was a battling performance from West Brom but Tottenham were ultimately comfortable throughout, making a bid for survival ever more distant.

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Image: Harry Kane missed chances in the first half, but made up for it with a goal soon after the break

What a return for Kane. There were a few raised eyebrows when his name appeared on the teamsheet, but it did not take long to see just how much Spurs have missed him.

The last two games have seen Spurs fail to win or score, mustering just 14 touches in the box against Brighton and 13 against Chelsea. With Kane back on Sunday, they had 21 in the first half alone.

Kane's opener was his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and took him to joint-second in Tottenham's all-time scorer list, level with Bobby Smith and 58 behind Jimmy Greaves.

Opta stats

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has faced Jose Mourinho more often without winning than any other manager in the Premier League (P13 - D3 L10), while against no other manager has Mourinho faced more times without losing than his 13 games against Allardyce in the Premier League (also 13 v David Moyes).

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League home games against promoted clubs (W24 D2), going down 1-3 against Wolves in December 2018.

Dane Scarlett (16y & 320d) became Tottenham's youngest ever player to make an appearance in the Premier League.

