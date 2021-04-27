Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Fran Kirby win top honours at London Football Awards

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was crowned Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, while Chelsea's Fran Kirby won Women's Super League Player of the Year.

Kane, who has registered 21 goals and 13 assists in the league this season, beat off competition from team-mate Heung-Min Son, West Ham duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Image: Fran Kirby was named WSL Player of the Year

Arsenal trio Vivianne Miedema, Jennifer Beattie, Leah Williamson were nominated alongside Kirby, as well as her Chelsea team-mate Pernille Harder.

Rice and Mount were also up for the Young Player of the Year gong, but 19-year-old Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka took home the prize.

Thanks for the support this season. I’m grateful and thankful to the London awards for awarding me Young Player of the year 🔥🏆 @thelfaofficial #LFA21 #GodsWork🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/DTvv8RSCs6 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) April 27, 2021

Saka, who was also up against Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith-Rowe and Chelsea defender Reece James in his category, has scored seven goals and notched up eight assists in all competitions this season.

West Ham took home two awards, with David Moyes winning Manager of the Year and Lukasz Fabianski being named Goalkeeper of the Year.

London's finest 👏



The boss has won @TheLFAOfficial Manager of the Year award! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TrbMWpkEGB — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 27, 2021

Spurs forward Erik Lamela's Rabona flick in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal last month won Goal of the Season.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson received the Outstanding Contribution to London Football award.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was named EFL Player of the Season after a prolific first campaign in west London, with the 25-year-old scoring 29 goals for the Bees since arriving from Peterborough.

Chelsea's Niamh Charles was named Women's Young Player of the Year, with Tottenham's Angela Addison and Arsenal's Malin Gut also nominated.