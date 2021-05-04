Tottenham fans turn down Daniel Levy meeting and demand replacement of executive board

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have rejected the opportunity for a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy in the wake of the European Super League storm and reiterated the call for the board to resign.

Spurs were one of six Premier League teams to sign up for the ill-fated breakaway league, but were forced to withdraw 48 hours later after the plans were greeted by a torrent of protest from inside and outside the sport.

Over 90 per cent of THST members last month backed a motion for the club's executive board to resign following Spurs' involvement, while also laying out plans for a protest at the final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly supporters group has taken the opportunity to meet with the Reds' board this week, but THST does not want to engage with Levy at the current time.

A statement read in part: "While we are continuing to work with club staff to ensure fans' interests are taken into account on such issues as ticketing and the return of supporters to grounds, there has been no communication with the club's board.

"Part-owner Daniel Levy has offered a full board-to-board meeting, but we have made it clear that business as usual is not an option.

"We want to meet with the club's owners, and to clearly establish the basis for any meeting before it takes place."

Tottenham are understood to be disappointed that THST have turned down the chance to meet with the club's board.

Meanwhile, the trust have compiled a six-point plan they want to see actioned to lead the club into a "new era".

The six points are: "1. Put distance between the club and the decision to break away by replacing the current Executive Board. This will be the first step towards rebuilding trust between the Board and the people it has to work with in the game, with supporters and to repair the reputational damage done to our club.

"2. The owners to make a public commitment that any costs or fines incurred by the decision to either join the ESL or subsequently to withdraw from it will be paid directly by the owners and not be drawn from club funds.



"3. Create a new club Board that includes independent directors whose sole purpose is to protect and promote the interests of THFC as a football club, not its shareholders or owners.



"4. Proactively and positively engage with the government's fan-led review to rebalance the current ownership structure in favour of supporters.



"5. Commit to full prior consultation with supporters on key non-playing/coaching decisions, and to introducing a system that requires the consent of supporters for those key decisions.

Image: Tottenham fans gathered outside before their home game against Southampton to protest against the club's owners

"The scope and range of these key decisions will be agreed by the new club Board and a supervisory Board of elected and accountable fan representatives drawn from across the supporter base, including but not limited to Official Supporters' Clubs, Season Ticket Holders, and One Hotspur Members, alongside recognised fan groups such as THST, and would be the mechanism for granting supporter consent for key decisions.



"6. Commit to the creation of a share ownership structure that broadens ownership of the club and could potentially provide an injection of cash."

The move comes after the Manchester United Supporters' Trust issued a four-point plant of their own after fan protests led to the postponement of Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool.

Dier: Criticism has seemed 'a bit unfair'

Tottenham defender Eric Dier feels criticism of his performances this season has been excessive.

Dier has been heavily criticised for errors that led to goals, notably in defeats to Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham.

He was in and out of the side under former boss Jose Mourinho but the England international has been a regular under

interim boss Ryan Mason and has looked much more assured.

Dier said: "I'm really happy to have played the last three. I've felt good in those games.

"I want to be playing, I want to be performing to a level I know I can.

"I believe I can still perform to a much higher level. I'm happy to be playing, obviously, and I've just got to keep working hard and improving.

Image: Interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason has placed his faith in Eric Dier

"I've got mixed emotions towards it really.

"At times, I feel like it's a bit unfair and a bit ... I'm trying to think of the right words... but sometimes I've made a mistake or something has led to a goal and one mistake is talked about like it's four or five. I've felt that at times.

"As defenders, you're always going to make mistakes at times and the most important thing is how you react to them.

"Just the narrative I see that is painted of me, at times. It doesn't really bother me too much. I just think it's a bit unfair at times. It's football.

"I just need to worry about myself and keep trying to do better. But I'm my own biggest critic and I know where I can improve and when I can improve."