Daniel Levy and Tottenham board meet Supporters Trust

Tottenham's board have met the Supporters Trust (THST) for talks over ending their feud and repairing the relationship with fans.

Chairman Daniel Levy was present at the meeting on Tuesday in which both sides "acknowledged that the events of the past month had damaged faith".

THST had refused to meet the Tottenham board after its members voted unanimously in favour of calling for their resignation following their involvement in the aborted European Super League.

Image: Tottenham supporters protested against the club's board following their attempt to join the European Super League

Spurs' officials confirmed earlier this month that they had offered to meet THST, while announcing plans to put a fan on the board as a non-executive director - seen by some as a move to sideline the Trust.

But Tuesday's meeting discussed those plans for the new Club Advisory Panel of supporters, who will be elected annually and the chair of which will sit on the board, with full voting rights.

It was suggested during the talks that, should there have been a fan on the board before then they would have been privy to the ESL involvement, but "the terms of the discussions with the ESL would have prevented discussing that proposal with the Club Advisory Panel".

The club also confirmed that the ownership will be responsible for any financial penalties that come from their involvement in, and subsequent withdrawal from, the ESL.

0:21 Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason has downplayed suggestions Harry Kane's end of season lap of honour was his way of saying goodbye to the club's fans.

Spurs will consult multiple fan groups over their plans for the panel and the new fan director, and acknowledged that the Government's fan-led review and its potential outcomes may play a part.

Tottenham's board also said they are "open-minded" about the possibility of an independent regulator.

THST also asked the board about the future of Harry Kane, but Levy and his directors - Donna Cullen and Jonathan Turner - refused to comment.