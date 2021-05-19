Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Sloppy Spurs beaten on fans' return to leave European hopes under threat

Tottenham were booed off by their returning fans as Aston Villa fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 and dent Spurs' European hopes.

Spurs did briefly give their 10,000 fans something to cheer about after eight minutes as Steven Bergwijn fired home powerfully from just inside the box, but Sergio Reguilon's shocking own goal from a sliced clearance brought Villa level (20).

Spurs were woeful for much of the first half as Ollie Watkins capitalised on another Reguilon error for his 14th league goal of the season (39) as the hosts were booed off at half-time following several missed Villa chances.

Image: Sergio Reguilon reacts after scoring his own goal

Emi Martinez kept Villa ahead with several saves as Spurs upped the ante in the second half, and though Villa were put under pressure in spurts by the hosts, they had fine chances of their own and were good value for the three points, hitting the post through sub Carney Chukwuemeka in stoppage time.

The defeat summed up the mood around manager-less Spurs, with Harry Kane looking to leave the club, and the hope of any European football next season now under threat. They sit sixth, which would get Europa League next season, but just a point separates them and ninth. Villa stay 11th.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Tanganga (5), Dier (4), Alderweireld (5), Reguilon (3), Hojbjerg (5), Winks (4), Alli (6), Son (5), Bergwijn (6), Kane (5).



Subs: Bale (6), Ndombele (6), Doherty (NA)



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Konsa (7), Hause (7), Mings (8), Targett (7), Nakamba (7), McGinn (9), Traore (6), El Ghazi (6), Grealish (8), Watkins (7).



Subs: Luiz (5), Chukwuemeka (NA), Philogene-Bidace (NA)



Man of the match: John McGinn

How Villa shocked sorry Spurs on fans' return

The last time Spurs fans were in this stadium for a Premier League game, they had just gone top of the Premier League with a win over north London rivals Arsenal. Despite their season going downhill since, the returning supporters were treated to a fine finish early on.

After Marvelous Nakamba's heavy touch allowed Bergwijn to steal in, the Dutchman shrugged off the challenge of John McGinn and blasted into the top right corner from 15 yards past Emi Martinez.

Image: Steven Bergwijn celebrates his goal after just eight minutes

But Villa reacted well to going behind as Spurs allowed the returning Jack Grealish too much space in the pocket in front of the defence, and after having a penalty appeal turned down for Hugo Lloris' touch on Ollie Watkins in the box, they levelled through Reguilon's bizarre own goal.

Nakamba's hopeful cross was a seemingly simple clearance for Reguilon, under no pressure, but the Spanish left-back sliced his clearance towards his own goal, beating the desperate dive of Lloris for the 1,000th Premier League own goal.

Image: Sergio Reguilon scored a shocking own goal to bring Villa level

Villa had Spurs to thank once again for their second, as Reguilon's clearance deflected off Bertrand Traore before breaking to Watkins in the box, and the striker's left-footed stab from close range found the bottom corner.

Villa should have scored twice in first-half stoppage time, both from McGinn winning the ball high up the pitch from some sloppy Spurs play. Anwar El Ghazi skewed an effort wide in space inside the box, before Lloris blocked Watkins effort, prompting Spurs fans to boo their team off at the break.

3:16 Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp discuss the possibility of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham in the summer and how much Daniel Levy can expect to receive for him

Kane, who has asked to leave the club in the summer, was kept anonymous in the first half and failed to register a touch in the opposition box, but Spurs upped the ante at the restart as Martinez twice blocked fierce shots from Bergwijn.

Image: Harry Kane was given a fine reception from Spurs fans

Villa had another chance to gain a two-goal cushion as Traore curled inches wide, before Kane finally tested Martinez with 15 minutes remaining, blasting a deflected effort straight at the former Arsenal man from close range at an angle.

Team news Spurs made two changes as Bale and Lo Celso dropped to the bench, replaced by Bergwijn and Winks.



Jack Grealish started his first PL game for Villa since February, replacing Jacob Ramsey in one of three changes. Luiz and Elmohamady dropped out, replaced by Nakamba and Mings.

Spurs huffed and puffed, but it was Villa with the clearer chances to wrap up the win; 17-year-old Chukwuemeka found space on the edge of the box, but his low effort struck the foot of the post, before the visitors held on.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates with Jack Grealish after putting Villa 2-1 up

Jeers echoed around the stadium on the full-time whistle, with chants of 'Levy Out', before giving Kane a big ovation on what could be his last home appearance for Spurs as the skipper applauded all four stands.

0:48 Harry Kane was seen applauding and waving to the Tottenham fans after their defeat to Aston Villa but was he saying goodbye to them?

Spurs now have one game to claim Europa League football, or the Europa Conference League if they finish seventh, and make something out of a soap opera campaign.

Analysis: Spurs fans show their frustration after Villa defeat

Image: Tottenham players applaud the Spurs supporters after eventually emerging for a lap of honour

Sky Sports' Gerard Brand from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday:

"If anger was not already brewing among Spurs fans before Wednesday night, their tepid performance against Aston Villa threatened to be the catalyst for a large show of frustration.

"Jeers greeted Spurs on the final whistle, a display of irritation not just at what they saw on the pitch, but at the running of the club under Daniel Levy.

"Spurs' players did get a strong ovation, in particular Harry Kane, as they showed their appreciation to fans, but the players looked to have headed down the tunnel for good. A few thousand fans stayed in the stadium, expecting the customary lap of honour, but as the PA encouraged fans to head home, the anger intensified.

Image: Heung-min Son waves to Tottenham fans

"A small group of Spurs fans attempted to get onto the pitch from the South Stand, but were blocked off by stewards and police, and chants of 'We want Levy out' and '£60, you're having a laugh' rang out.

"The pantomime-like feel to the night continued, as Spurs' ground staff, taking down the nets on the goal, did their own short lap of honour, clapped by the fans still in the stadium.

"With around 500 fans still in the ground 40 minutes after full-time, and showing little desire to leave, the players did eventually emerge, giving a half-lap of honour to a strong reception from the few remaining fans.

"This was a bizarre end to a Spurs season that would arguably warrant a second series of a fly-on-the-wall documentary."

What the managers said...

Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason: "Disappointing. We started the game brightly, unfortunate circumstances for their first goal and they didn't have to earn the second one either. I didn't think there was much in the game, just those moments. When you make an unfortunate mistake as we did it gives them a good feeling. We tried to break them down but didn't take those crucial moments.

3:22 Ryan Mason described Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa as ‘disappointing’. Mason felt both sides created chances but Villa’s goals were gifted to them.

"It was just about trying to keep our discipline. We lost our shape at times. It was about trying to stay patient and calm. They had pace on the counter and were always a threat. It is a disappointing evening.

"I've not looked at the other results yet. We have to pick ourselves up and go again at the weekend. We started the game brightly, the player's minds were focused on the game."

On Harry Kane: "I don't think at the moment it's time to answer questions on Harry Kane. Right now we've just lost a game in the Premier League. I will speak about the game all day long but not about individuals."

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: "An excellent performance. Our response was excellent, and to come here against a team like Tottenham and have 20 shots shows we weren't just here to defend.

2:56 Dean Smith praised Jack Grealish’s performance after he made his first start since returning from his injury in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win against Tottenham.

"Grealish made a big difference, he looked assured tonight, he looked like he had that confidence about him, and looked like he's getting back to his best.

"I've probably squeezed an extra 10 minutes out of him than the medical staff wanted!

Is Watkins making a case for the Euros? "He is. I certainly wouldn't want to mark, him, and John Terry said the same. He's nonstop, and he gets his rewards. What he brings to this team, you can't buy."

Opta stats

Spurs suffered their first home Premier League defeat under Ryan Mason and their sixth overall this season, their most in a league season since also losing six in 2014-15.

Aston Villa won their ninth away Premier League match of the season, their most in a single campaign since winning nine in 2009-10 under Martin O'Neill.

Spurs have lost their final home Premier League match of the season for the first time since 2015-16, when they lost 2-1 to Southampton at White Hart Lane.

