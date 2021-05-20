Harry Kane not bidding farewell to Tottenham with his lap of honour, insists interim boss Ryan Mason

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason does not think Harry Kane's lap of honour at the end of the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was a goodbye to the fans.

Kane, who has told the club he wants to leave this summer, walked to all four corners of the ground clapping the 10,000 fans after a loss which severely dented Spurs' Europa League qualification hopes.

0:27 Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason refused to answer questions over the future of Harry Kane following their defeat to Aston Villa

Steven Bergwijn's first goal of the season put Spurs ahead early on but a spectacular Sergio Reguilon own goal and Ollie Watkins' strike gave Villa the points.

Kane joined the rest of the first-team squad after the game in a lap around the pitch to applaud the fans, and Mason said there was nothing unusual in his actions.

"It's normal. If anyone has been at the last home game of the season while Harry Kane has played at this football club, he has been pretty consistent in going around the pitch, clapping the fans and getting a good reaction," Mason said.

"Nothing has changed this season to home games in previous seasons, it's normal."

0:48 Harry Kane was seen applauding and waving to the Tottenham fans after their defeat to Aston Villa but was he saying goodbye to them?

Kane struggled to make an impact for Spurs in front of their returning fans, but Mason insisted the speculation around the England striker's future had no influence on his side's performance against Villa.

"No I don't think so. If we started the game terribly and were 2-0 down after 10 minutes maybe you could say that, but we didn't," he said.

"We were 1-0 up in 10 minutes and in control. So no, I don't believe that.

"We are professionals, we are paid to do a job. The players were fully focused on the match. It is really disappointing we have lost the game tonight.

"The hope and expectation was to win, we haven't done that, the players are disappointed, the fans are and I am sure those people at home are as well."

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) have also met with the board over a number of concerns around the club.

In the meeting THST asked about the future of Kane, but chairman Levy and his directors - Donna Cullen and Jonathan Turner - refused to comment.

3:26 Jamie Redknapp thinks Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has to do a lot in the summer to appease the Spurs fans

Things also turned toxic at the end of the match when fans refused to leave until the players came back out, chanting against chairman Daniel Levy.

And with the club also yet to appoint a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp believes Levy faces the most important summer of his tenure.

"This is the biggest summer of Daniel Levy's tenure as the chairman," said Redknapp. "They have got no manager, their star player wants to leave - he has to get this right. He has made some massive decisions to make.

"It's not a foregone conclusion that he's going to go. Daniel Levy is a very difficult man to negotiate with. Whoever wants to buy him will have to pay top dollar.

"It may be a case of a loan swap with some players, that might be a way to entice Levy to come to the table.

"He's one of the best strikers in world football and they're a valuable commodity. Levy is going to want £100m+ and that takes out a lot of teams.

"Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are probably the three. I'd love to see my old team Liverpool go for him - whether they've got the money, I don't know.

"He's a Tottenham legend - maybe not if he goes to Chelsea because that won't go down well with the fans - but I can picture him in that Man City team, getting chance after chance after chance, winning trophies and working with one of the great managers ever to work in football. I think it would be a good move for him."

3:16 Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp discuss the possibility of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham in the summer and how much Daniel Levy can expect to receive for him.

The Tottenham star will turn 28 in July and it is understood he is becoming increasingly concerned at Tottenham's failure to compete for major trophies.

In April, Sky Sports News reported that Kane was expected to tell Spurs he wants to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

So what should Kane do? And where should he play his football next season? The Sky Sports pundits had their say in April...

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the wantaway Tottenham striker but where will he fit in best and who can afford him?

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports features writer Adam Bate are joined by Jasper Taylor to examine which club would best suit Kane, who had the most realistic chance of signing him, and the impact his availability this summer could have on the future of Europe's other in-demand striker, Erling Haaland...

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox