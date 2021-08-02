Harry Kane: Tottenham striker to be fined for not attending pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

Harry Kane missed pre-season training on Monday; Tottenham understood to be "disappointed"; Kane told Spurs in May he wanted to leave this summer; Manchester City made £100m bid for England captain in June

By Paul Gilmour, Sky Sports News reporter

Monday 2 August 2021 18:19, UK

Paul Gilmour reports from Tottenham's training ground - he says it is understood the club are disappointed by Harry Kane's decision not to attend training

Tottenham are set to fine striker Harry Kane for not showing up for pre-season training on Monday, it is understood.

The 28-year-old was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday as speculation around his future gathers pace.

It is understood Tottenham are "disappointed" with Kane's actions.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

At the end of June, Manchester City made a £100m bid for the England captain.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham are keen to keep him despite the striker believing he has a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara says Harry Kane has 'absolutely no power' in trying to leave the club this summer

Levy, who has appointed Juventus' former football officer Fabio Paratici as the club's new managing director of football, said in June he sympathises with Kane's frustrations about the lack of silverware at Spurs, but hinted a deal could be difficult to do.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, meanwhile, said after last season's Champions League final that the club will be "competitive and aggressive" this summer, and are aiming to strengthen by bringing "quality to the squad in a couple of key positions".

'This week key to Kane's Spurs future'

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says 'this week will be key' in Kane's Tottenham future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes this week will be key in determining Kane's future at Tottenham, with Man City ready to make their move.

He told Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk show: "I expect some complicated weeks ahead, because the situation is really, really tense.

"I think this week everything will be clear. Tottenham need to take a position, and Manchester City are ready if their position changes.

"This week will be key to understand what will happen."

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega says Harry Kane is going about things the wrong way as he tries to secure a move - and doesn't think his actions will be looked upon kindly by his team-mates

Spurs remain in talks for Atalanta's Romero

Tottenham remain in talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Spurs have made an offer of at least £34m (€40m) for the Argentina international but no fee has been agreed with the Italian club.

Personal terms with the 23-year-old are not expected to be a problem if the two clubs can agree a fee, with Tottenham prepared to give Romero a five-year deal plus an option of a further year.

Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has intensified discussions over Romero, who also attracted interest from Manchester United earlier this summer, after already sealing a loan deal for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Image: Spurs are hoping to secure a deal for Cristian Romero

