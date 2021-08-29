Nuno Espirito Santo 'wants solutions' from authorities for 'big' international duty issue as Tottenham prepare to lose duo

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has urged authorities to provide solutions to the South American international duty issue, which could see Spurs lose both Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso for an extended time.

The Premier League's Argentine players are set to defy orders not to travel on international duty, despite Premier League clubs unanimously deciding not to release players for international matches in places on the UK's red-list next month.

The decision had been taken so players will not have to quarantine for 10 days on their return to England; Argentina, Brazil and Egypt are among the nations currently on the UK Government's red list regarding travel to England.

But speaking after Spurs' 1-0 win over Watford, Nuno said the club "do not approve" of players going on international duty, but does recognise how difficult it would be for them to turn down their country.

He told Sky Sports: "It's a big problem, not only for our players, but for all the South American players playing in the Premier League because they have to obey to the government law.

"But we must be aware that saying no to a national team is very difficult. We will see how things go but we are here to look after our players, and we will do our best to manage the situation.

"Our position is clear, as a club we don't approve the situation, so what we want is a solution for everybody, because this will be a big problem, not only for this international break, we have one in one month's time, two months' time, and we must find a solution, because we cannot stay without our players.

"At the same time national teams demand, so it's a difficult situation, that we expect solutions, or at least some answers."

Asked if he had spoken to the players about going on international duty, Nuno said: "We already did [speak to the players], we speak among ourselves, we deal with our own problems."

With international breaks to come in October and November, the issue could become sizeable for both Spurs and other Premier League clubs. In his post-match press conference, Nuno called on FIFA, the government and the Premier League to help.

"We will try to do so but at the same time we don't have any kind of help from FIFA, the government or the Premier League in support in this situation.

"We know what it means for all of the players to play for their national teams. It's something they're very proud of, so what we are trying to do is anticipate the situations. So expecting that not only for the next international break but also there will be a couple more, so we need to be clear.

"We are trying to find the best way to have the players sooner when they return."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said earlier in the week that he had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and "appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer."

Villa in the same position

Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia are planning to join Argentina for international duty against the wishes of Aston Villa and the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Martinez has confirmed he will link up with his country while Villa's record signing Buendia is also due to travel to South America for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Following the 1-1 draw with Brentford Martinez tweeted: "A hard-fought point this afternoon. Now on to (followed by an Argentina flag)."

Forward Buendia, who is hoping to make his international debut next month, scored his first Villa goal since his record £33m move from Norwich to cancel out Ivan Toney's opener and earn a point against the Bees.

Boss Dean Smith has told Buendia and Martinez he does not want them to travel but, when asked after Saturday's draw, admitted he did not know their plans.

He said on Saturday: "We have sat down with them and told them the Premier League are banning players going to Argentina so we've told them we don't want them to go out.

"I don't know what their plans are but they certainly know what our wishes are, that they don't go, because they'd have to isolate in a government hotel for 10 days when they come back.