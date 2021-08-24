Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward to miss Egypt World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus restrictions

Liverpool have told the Egyptian FA Mohamed Salah will not join up with the rest of the country's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to quarantine restrictions.

Egypt, whose team are set to face Angola in Cairo on September 2 and then Gabon away three days later, is a country currently on the UK Government's red travel list.

A statement on the Egyptian FA's official website said: "The Egyptian Football Association had received a letter from Liverpool FC apologising for the inability of its player, Mohamed Salah, to join the national team in its next camp, which includes Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville during the first and second rounds of the African continent's qualifiers for the World Cup.

Liverpool

Chelsea Saturday 28th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Returning to England from 'red-list' countries The Government states those returning to England from a country on their "red" list must quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel and take a coronavirus test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of quarantining.



Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay are among the others nations on the Government's "red" list.

"The English club's letter referred to the precautionary measures applied in England to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world, which puts returnees from some countries in compulsory health isolation for a period of 10 days upon their return to England.

"In the letter, the English club also expressed its hope that the Egyptian federation would understand that it was forced to do so, in the face of the player being subjected to a quarantine for this period and being affected by this physically.

"It is reported that Liverpool FC took the same position with a number of its foreign players."

Liverpool also have a trio who play for Brazil, another country on the red list, in Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

Image: Salah, Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez are among the stars set to miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers unless quarantine rules are lifted

European Club Association (ECA) members are set to prevent their players from going to 'red-list' countries during September's international break unless quarantine exemptions can be made, with the Premier League currently in talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Argentina, Brazil and Egypt are among the nations currently on the UK Government's "red" list regarding travel to England, meaning a 10-day period of hotel isolation would be required before players can return to their clubs.

Unless quarantine issues can be resolved, a host of other Premier League players may be unavailable for international matches next month, so too PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar.