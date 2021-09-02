Serge Aurier: Ex-Tottenham defender would consider a move to Arsenal after terminating contract

Serge Aurier would consider a move to Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham.

Aurier left Spurs on Tuesday after the club mutually agreed to end his deal a year early.

The 28-year-old wants to stay in England and Arsenal are one of a number of clubs that have been made aware of his preference.

Tottenham did all they could to find Aurier a new club in the summer transfer window, with the Ivory Coast international attracting offers from France, Russia and Turkey.

Image: Aurier played 110 times for Tottenham after joining from PSG in 2017

However, with no suitable bid on the table and the player having no future at the club, both parties decided to go their separate ways.

The right-back's Spurs deal was set to expire at the end of the season, although Aurier had told the club of his intention to leave at the end of the last campaign.

A move to Tottenham's north London rivals would see Aurier become one of the few players to have played for both clubs, although Arsenal brought in a right-back this week with the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Players to have crossed the divide in recent years include William Gallas, Emmanuel Adebayor and Sol Campbell.