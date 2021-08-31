Serge Aurier: Tottenham terminate defender's contract by mutual consent

Serge Aurier's deal was set to run out at the end of the season; the right-back's four-year spell at Spurs comes to an end with the player becoming a free agent and able to join another club beyond the transfer window deadline.

Tuesday 31 August 2021 23:09, UK

Getty: Serge Aurier
Image: Serge Aurier four-year spell at Tottenham has come to an end as he is released from his contract

Tottenham have terminated Serge Aurier's contract by mutual consent.

The right-back's deal was set to run out at the end of the season, although Aurier told the club of his intention to leave at the end of the last campaign.

However, with no suitable offer on the table during this transfer window and the player deemed to have no future at the club, both parties have now decided to go their separate ways.

It brings to an end a four-year spell at Spurs with the defender becoming a free agent and able to join another club beyond the deadline.

On his departure, Aurier said: "I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge."

Earlier in the window, Aurier was linked with a move to Barcelona as part of talks over Tottenham's pursuit of right-back Emerson Royal but instead the Brazilian moved to North London for around £25.73m (€30m).

Sky Sports News understands Aurier had interest from Watford, Real Betis, Spartak Moscow and Genoa but felt he should be playing at a higher level.

Japhet Tanganga has started the season at right-back with Spurs offloading a number of fringe players this summer as part of a rebuild.

Moussa Sissoko joined Watford last week and follows the departures of Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

