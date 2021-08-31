Harry Kane: Spurs striker says 'conscience is clear' despite wanting Man City move

Harry Kane insists his reputation at Tottenham remains strong despite pushing for a move to Manchester City during the transfer window.

Kane looked set to head to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee earlier in the summer, having returned late to pre-season training as reports of a move rumbled on.

With speculation over his future rife, the England captain then posted on Twitter last week committing himself to Spurs for the foreseeable future.

Asked if he fears the transfer saga has tarnished his reputation, Kane told talkSPORT: "No, I don't think so. I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs.

"I was quite calm with the situation, but when you're in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

"My whole career I've had ups and downs from when I'm young to where I am, that's just part and parcel of it.

"I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club and that's the way it'll stay.

"A lot of people that know me will say I'm a professional athlete who's dedicated my life to this game and that's what I'll continue to do.

"I'll look forward now, the aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham and it's been that aim every year."

