Antonio Conte appointed Tottenham head coach following Nuno Espirito Santo sacking

Tottenham have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 52-year-old Italian has signed an 18-month contract at Tottenham following successful talks with the club's hierarchy in London on Monday.

The former Chelsea boss, who guided the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the FA Cup the following season, has taken up his first managerial post since leaving Inter Milan, with whom he won last season's Serie A title.

Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday after less than five months at the club, with Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United his final game in charge.

It was Spurs' fifth Premier League loss in seven games and left them ninth in the top flight, 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Conte departed Inter by mutual consent in May, just three weeks after leading the club to a first Serie A title in 11 years, adding to the three Italian league titles he claimed with Juventus between 2011 and 2014.

He became embroiled in a dispute with the club's owners after they proposed a downsizing of his squad, with Inter chairman Steven Zhang reportedly asking Conte to cut his wage bill by 15 to 20 per cent.

Conte had joined Inter after leaving Chelsea, where he became one of just four managers to win the Premier League in his first season in English football. Despite winning the FA Cup in his second season at Stamford Bridge, the former Italy boss was dismissed after a fifth-placed league finish.

Conte's record of 51 victories from 76 games gives him the second-highest win rate of coaches who have taken charge of at least 50 Premier League games, trailing only Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Antonio Conte feels like the perfect remedy for the malaise Tottenham have slipped into.

Who better to reinvigorate this Spurs squad, which was passive and lacking penetration under Nuno, than the highly-charged Italian?

He's the antithesis of his tight-lipped Portuguese predecessor and his track record suggests that, from front to back, Conte will transform the approach, application and output of this Tottenham team.

In the final two hours and 16 minutes of playing time under Nuno, Spurs didn't have a shot on target. They rank 19th in the Premier League for shots and only two teams have scored fewer goals. In contrast, in six of Conte's last seven seasons as a manager, his sides have been among the top three scorers in their division.

At the other end of the pitch, Saturday's third 3-0 defeat of the season puts Spurs fifth-bottom in the Premier League for goals conceded. Conte's Inter Milan let in just 35 in 38 games last year.