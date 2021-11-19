Antonio Conte says Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele must become a team player

Antonio Conte has challenged Tanguy Ndombele to work for the team and not for himself ahead of a potential recall for the midfielder at home to Leeds on Sunday.

With Oliver Skipp missing due to suspension, it leaves the Italian with two options: either Harry Winks will return to the fold, or Ndombele will get a chance alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo have all failed to get the best out of Tottenham's record signing on a consistent basis since his arrival from Lyon two years ago for a reported fee of £55m.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 21st November 4:00pm

Conte said of Ndombele: "Yeah, I have seen that many managers struggle about this situation, about the position. For sure, Tanguy has the quality.

"At the same time, he has to understand that there is a team and he has to play into the team. I think it means that it is important to keep order and to do what the position asks you to do.

"For sure with Tanguy we are working. We are working very hard. He has to work much more than the others, because he has talent, but he has to put this talent into the team for the best of the team, not for the single player.

"In my football, I have an idea and in this idea there are tasks for the players. Every single player has to know what he has to do. Otherwise, if every player just goes and runs around the pitch, I think it will be a mess."

Hojbjerg is expected to recover from the leg injury he sustained against Everton two weeks ago but Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are both out.

"We have bad news about Cristian Romero because he is injured. He is with the doctors and now we have to wait seven to 10 days to have a scan," Conte added.

"Also Giovani Lo Celso didn't come back in a perfect (condition) physically and I don't know about him if he is available."