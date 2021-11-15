Ryan Sessegnon returns to full Tottenham training ahead of Leeds clash

Ryan Sessegnon will return to full Tottenham training this week following a hamstring injury and could be available for Antonio Conte's second game in charge against Leeds on Sunday.

Sessegnon suffered the injury on duty with England U21s in September, so did not feature at all in the Premier League under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo, sitting on the bench for their opening three games.

But he is set to provide a selection boost for Conte as the new manager searches for his best side since taking over from the sacked Nuno two weeks ago.

Sessegnon returned in the summer from a loan at Hoffenheim hoping to kick-start his Tottenham career, having been overlooked by former manager Jose Mourinho.

He had scored two goals and set up three more while across 23 impressive appearances on a season-long deal in Germany, and featured in pre-season under Nuno and in both UEFA Conference League qualifying legs against Pacos de Ferreira.

But he withdrew from the England U21s squad preparing to face Kosovo in a European Championship qualifier in September after sustaining the hamstring problem in training.

Sessegnon was signed by Spurs in summer 2019 while Mauricio Pochettino was manager, after a lengthy chase across several seasons to bring him from Fulham. His Spurs contract runs until 2025.