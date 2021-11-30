Fabio Paratici: Tottenham director under investigation as part of probe into alleged financial corruption at Juventus

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is among six people under investigation as part of a probe into alleged financial corruption at Juventus.

The transfer of Tottenham's Cristian Romero from Juventus to previous club Atalanta is part of the probe, according to Sky in Italy.

Paratici negotiated Romero's two-year loan to Atalanta in 2020 while in a similar role at Juve.

Image: Cristian Romero's transfer from Juventus to Atalanta is being investigated

The deal included a £13.6m (€16m) option to buy, which was triggered by Atalanta this past summer ahead of a one-year loan move to Spurs, which also includes an option to buy for an eventual £47m (€55m) and was overseen by Paratici in his new role at Spurs.

Paratici could be called to give evidence to the public prosecutor's office in early December, Sky in Italy are reporting, after Juventus' offices in Turin were raided by Italy's financial police (Guardia di Finanza) last week.

Paratici's successor Federico Cherubini was interviewed by magistrates for nine hours on Saturday, while current CEO Maurizio Arrivabene gave three hours of evidence on Monday.

The other Juve officials under investigation are current president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved, former chief corporate and financial officers Stefano Cerrato and Stefano Bertola, and former financial manager Marco Re.

The Guardia di Finanza are investigating allegations of false corporate communications and invoices for non-existent operations over many player transfers conducted in Italy over the past few years.

Juventus said last week they are co-operating with the probe and believe they have acted in accordance with the law. Tottenham were not commenting on the investigation when contacted by Sky Sports News.