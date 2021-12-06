Hugo Lloris: Tottenham hopeful on new deal with France World Cup winner

Tottenham are hopeful Hugo Lloris will sign a new deal at the club after initial discussions with the goalkeeper.

Lloris' current contract is set to expire in the summer with the 34-year-old able to talk to foreign clubs from January 1 if a new contract is not signed before the transfer window opens.

And although nothing is imminent, the club are quietly confident of an agreement from all sides with discussions set to be picked up again in the coming weeks.

The World Cup winner is approaching his 10-year anniversary at the club, after joining from Lyon in August 2012.

So far this season he has kept six clean sheets in 14 Premier League games and has totalled 388 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Newly-appointed Spurs boss Antonio Conte also confirmed last week he was planning to sit down with club captain Lloris to outline his future plans for the goalkeeper.

"Hugo is the captain of this team, captain of France, we're talking about a top goalkeeper," Conte said.

"He's very focused now and he knows very well that now we're trying to do our best.

"Me as a coach, Hugo as a goalkeeper and every player has to perform at a high level, but for sure we'll have time to speak about him and I consider him an important player for Tottenham, for his experience.

"He's a good goalkeeper first of all and many years at this club, he has showed always great commitment for this club."

