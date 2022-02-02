Tottenham join UN Race to Zero initiative and outline net zero by 2040 pledge

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled plans to halve their carbon emissions by 2030 and become net carbon zero by 2040 after joining the UN Race to Zero initiative.

The latest pledge comes a year after Spurs became a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, which supports and guides sports organisations globally to achieve climate change goals, and sees the north London club join Liverpool, Southampton, Arsenal and Manchester City in committing to net-zero targets.

The Race to Zero initiative was launched at last year's COP26 summit in Glasgow and aims to rally non-state actors - companies, cities, regions, financial and educational institutions - to take rigorous and immediate action to work towards achieving net zero carbon with transparent action plans and robust targets.

It was also announced on Wednesday that Tottenham have topped the Premier League sustainability table for a third successive year, joint top with Liverpool.

Produced by the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit, the 2021 Green League systematically collates key environmental sustainability information for every Premier League football club into a table matrix.

Image: The lake and fountain in the background is used with recycled water from Tottenham's training ground campus

"To have once again been named at the top of the Sport Positive League Table is fantastic recognition for the work that continues to be delivered across our organisation - now we must challenge ourselves to go further," Donna-Maria Cullen, executive director at Tottenham, said.

"Joining the UN Race to Zero is a significant next step on our journey and provides us with a clear pathway and emission reduction targets that we are prepared to meet. We look forward to working collectively with our staff, players, fans, partners and suppliers to achieve our goals."

In September, Sky partnered with Spurs to host the world's first net zero carbon elite-level football match, with Chelsea running out 3-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Baseline emissions from a typical Tottenham home game were measured and net zero was achieved by lowering those emissions as much as possible, and offsetting emissions that could not be reduced through a community reforestation project in east Africa, which removes carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

How #GameZero emission were reduced