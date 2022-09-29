Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'happy' at the club amid 'disrespectful' links to the Juventus job

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says reports linking him with a return to Juventus are "disrespectful" and "incredible", and insists he is happy at Spurs.

According to reports in Italy last week, Conte is open to replacing under-pressure Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who potentially faces the sack with the Old Lady struggling in Serie A with just two wins in seven games this season.

The Italian giants are also reportedly encouraged by Conte's contract situation at Tottenham with his current deal expiring next summer.

But Conte, who joined Spurs in November 2021 and then guided them to Champions League qualification, has rejected the rumours from his home country.

"This is incredible," the 53-year-old said. "In this period I think this is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and for me working in Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City in the Premier League

"We have just started the season. Many times I have spoken about this topic and I've always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham.

"We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and for me, and for sure, I'm enjoying my time at Tottenham.

"I have a great relationship with the owner and [Fabio] Paratici [Spurs managing director of football]. I don't see any problems at the moment in the future. We both signed the contract.

"I don't want to listen to someone speaking about this [speculation]."

Conte: Richarlison racial abuse embarrassing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conte has called for fans who racially abuse players to be banned from attending matches for life. Conte was reacting to the news that Richarlison had a banana thrown at him after scoring for Brazil during the international break

Conte's side return to action at north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday following the international break, which saw Spurs forward Richarlison racially abused while playing for Brazil.

The 25-year-old had a banana thrown at him during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday, with FIFA opening an investigation into the incident.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham forward Richarlison has urged authorities to find the fan who threw a banana at him during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris

Asked about the racial abuse directed at Richarlison, Conte said: "Richy played with the national team, scored a goal and then what happened is incredible, because in 2022 to be witnessing this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody.

"For sure I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this."