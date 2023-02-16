Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss to remain at family home after post-operation check in Italy

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will remain in Italy at his family home after a post-operation check following recent gallbladder surgery, with assistant Cristian Stellini assuming charge in his absence.

The Spurs boss returned to the touchline for last weekend's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester and was again present for their 1-0 loss at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday but has since remained in his home country.

Two weeks ago Conte had surgery to remove his gallbladder and subsequently missed the 1-0 win over Manchester City on February 5.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery," a club statement read.

"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility."

Assistant Stellini had referenced the need for Conte to "take it easy" upon his return and the former Chelsea boss conceded he was not 100 per cent ahead of the midweek fixture in Milan.

Stellini, who has won two matches in charge of fifth-placed Spurs this season, will lead the team for Sunday's London derby at home against West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Spurs assistant coach Cristian Stellini is set to take charge of the team against West Ham on Sunday

Conte had been reserved by his own high-octane standards at Leicester during a disappointing defeat but was more active at San Siro and regularly bellowed out instructions to his team.

The 53-year-old even insisted he would soon return to full fitness following the narrow Champions League last-16 first-leg loss.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Conte said: "Frankly speaking in the previous match (against Leicester) I was completely out, I have just had surgery and after two days my doctor told me I couldn't go, I couldn't make (the) effort.

"So in the previous match I was distant from the pitch. Cristian was there replacing me and was able to share my ideas with the team, he really helped me out a lot.

"I was wearing a medical device in that period, but I was still able to interact in a fair enough way with the team, I was not 100 per cent (in) my physical shape but in the next game I will be fit and try to give my contribution."

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Sunday 19th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Sunday - West Ham (H), kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

February 26 - Chelsea (H), kick-off 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

March 1 - Sheffield United, FA Cup (A), kick-off 7.55pm

March 4 - Wolves (A), kick-off 3pm

March 8 - AC Milan, Champions League (H), kick-off 8pm

March 11 - Nottingham Forest (H), kick-off 3pm