AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham: Brahim Diaz gives Italian champions advantage in Champions League last-16 tie

Brahim Diaz's early goal condemned Tottenham to a 1-0 loss against AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at San Siro.

Former Manchester City winger Diaz bundled home from close range after seven minutes and Spurs were fortunate not to fall further behind in the closing stages when Milan spurned two glorious headed chances through Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw.

Instead, Antonio Conte will be relieved to return to north London with a deficit of only one goal having been forced to field a central midfield pairing of Oliver Skipp and Pape Sarr due to Rodrigo Bentancur's injury and the suspension of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Skipp and Sarr performed well in difficult circumstances on their full Champions League debuts but, in a largely cagey encounter, Spurs, beaten 4-1 by Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, were unable to create any clear scoring chances.

Their personnel issues will continue in the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a yellow card to Eric Dier meaning he will miss out through suspension, but the one-goal margin of defeat means the tie is still open for Conte and his players.

Player ratings AC Milan Tatarusanu (7), Thiaw (7), Kalulu (7), Kjaer (7), Hernandez (7), Saelemaekers (6), Krunic (7), Tonali (7), Diaz (7), Leao (8), Giroud (6).



Subs: De Ketelaere (5), Messias (6), Pobega (n/a), Rebic (n/a).



Tottenham: Forster (7), Emerson (6), Romero (5), Dier (6), Lenglet (6), Perisic (7), Sarr (7), Skipp (7), Kulusevski (5), Kane (6), Son (6).



Subs: Richarlison (6), Danjuma (6), Davies (6).



Player of the Match: Rafael Leao

How Milan claimed their win

Conte claimed some of his players struggle to cope with pressure after the 4-1 loss to Leicester and, at a hostile San Siro, Milan's early opener seemed to provide further evidence.

Image: Brahim Diaz scored AC Milan's winning goal against Tottenham

The goal came after Theo Hernandez beat Cristian Romero to a long pass on the left and forced a parry from Forster, who then acrobatically saved Diaz's follow-up, only for the winger to force the loose ball into the net with a diving header.

Spurs were having to work hard to contain the dangerous Rafael Leao but they slowly settled into the game after the early goal, causing problems for the hosts with a series of set-piece deliveries, albeit without creating any clear chances in the first half.

The second period began with a let-off for the reckless Romero, who was only booked, with VAR upholding the decision not to send him off, after he went flying into Sandro Tonali as Milan sprang forward on the counter-attack.

Team news Olivier Giroud was selected to lead the line for AC Milan, flanked by Rafael Leao and former Man City player Brahim Diaz.

Tottenham fielded Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp in midfield with Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma unavailable.

The game continued to follow a similar pattern after that, with Leao the only player providing a spark and Spurs struggling to turn their possession into scoring opportunities.

Conte threw on Richarlison for Dejan Kulusevski in an attempt to increase his side's attacking threat but all they could muster were occasional half-chances, with Sarr sending a long-range effort straight at Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The hosts then had two golden opportunities to ram home their advantage, with De Ketekaerem, on as a substitute only moments earlier, heading tamely wide after Oliver Giroud had nodded a cross back into the danger area, and defender Thiaw then doing the same when picked out by Leao in an even better position.

Dier failed to connect properly with a header of his own, from a corner, as Spurs attempted to punish those Milan misses at the other end of the pitch, but they never really looked like scoring.

Leao's dazzling dribbles - Opta stats

Rafael Leao completed nine dribbles in this game, the most by a player in a single match in the Champions League this season and the most by a Milan player since Opta started collecting this data (2003/04).

Milan have beaten Tottenham in European competition for the first time at the fifth attempt (D2 L2), and it's their first victory in their last 10 against English opposition (D1 L8), since a 4-0 win over Arsenal in 2012 in the Champions League.

Tottenham are the first English side to lose four Champions League knockout stage games in a row since Arsenal between 2016 and 2017, with Antonio Conte's side failing to score in each of those fixtures.

Milan enjoyed their first Champions League knockout victory since beating Barcelona 2-0 in February 2013 in the last 16, losing each of the three since then.

Harry Kane made is 66th appearance for Tottenham in major European competitions, the joint-most of any Spurs player, level with Hugo Lloris.

