Heung-Min Son: Tottenham winger reaches 100 Premier League goals with wonder strike vs Brighton

Heung-Min Son reached a century of Premier League goals for Tottenham with a wonder strike in the feisty 2-1 win over Brighton - but how did he score them all?

The 30-year-old joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £18m in 2015 and enters the elite 100 Club after eight seasons at the club - becoming the 34th player and first Asian player on the illustrious list.

Son shared the Golden Boot last season with a career-topping 23 league goals and has hit double digits in six successive full seasons, but has struggled this term with only seven to date.

The South Korea international has netted 10 times against Southampton - boosted by his four-goal haul in a 5-2 win back in September 2020, and has also found the back of the net on nine occasions against Leicester.

In terms of goal ratios, Son has been most clinical against Aston Villa with five goals in five appearances - netting a hat-trick against the Villans in a 4-0 win in April last year and a double in the 3-2 victory in February 2020.

One of Son's greatest strengths is his ability to fire with both feet, scoring 55 with his favoured right boot and 41 with his left, while nodding home another four. The winger is also prolific from range with 18 goals from outside the box.

Son has increasingly patrolled deeper and more central areas since Jose Mourinho took the reins in 2019 and continued that trend under Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.

Despite primarily playing down the left channel, the goal map below reveals how his inverted style of cutting into the box from wide areas has reaped success - converting shots from both sides of the penalty area in almost equal measure.

You can use the interactive table below to scroll and filter through each of Son's Premier League goals, all the way back to his very first during a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in 2015.

Son hopes his 100 Premier League goals inspire other Asian players

Heung-Min Son to Sky Sports: "It's a big responsibility. I hope all the Asians and South Koreans, I hope all around Asia they look at this achievement. It's always the belief. I'm the first Asian player but I take a big responsibility to do well. I hope to be an example and the young players who start playing football should believe they should do amazing things in the Premier League."

Tottenham host relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday April 15 with kick-off at 3pm.

Brighton continue their quest for European football with a trip to Chelsea on the same day. Kick-off 3pm.

