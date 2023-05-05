Julian Nagelsmann: Tottenham held talks with ex-Bayern Munich boss in last few days - Sky in Germany

Tottenham have held talks with Julian Nagelsmann in the last few days over their managerial vacancy, according to Sky in Germany.

The former Bayern Munich boss is interested in the job but no agreement or commitments have been made at this stage.

Bayern, meanwhile, are still demanding a transfer fee if Nagelsmann is to move.

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg understands Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is "pushing more" for Nagelsmann, who wants to know exactly how much power he would get in transfers if he was to become head coach.

Plettenberg also believes more talks will follow, while it is understood the German wants to take his time before making a final decision.

It is still unclear who will be the new managing director of football at Tottenham after Fabio Paratici resigned last month.

Sky Sports News has been told Johannes Spors is one of a number of sporting directors the north London club are looking at.

Spors is a global sporting director for a number of clubs, including Genoa, Standard Liege and Melbourne Victory.

Image: Nagelsmann is out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich in March

Nagelsmann had previously held talks with Chelsea but he is no longer under consideration for the Blues' managerial vacancy with Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked as Bayern boss last month, was never regarded as the favourite for the job internally at Chelsea.

Friction between the two sides grew as Chelsea officials were determined to carry out a thorough due diligence on all of the candidates before making a decision - with the German coach resenting the repeated interviews and requests for information.

Nagelsmann had reservations over the role himself and sensed that Chelsea's varied shortlist, reflected a lack of clarity about the direction they want to take.

He had previously stated "it's important as a manager that you feel a club believes in you and your methods" and that it appeals to him "to work where the structure is clear, where there are not 20 guys all with an opinion that takes you in different directions".

Rangnick: Nagelsmann should go to Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralf Rangnick has suggested Nagelsmann should take over at Tottenham but would benefit from working with a sporting director

Last month, Ralf Rangnick suggested Nagelsmann should go for the Tottenham job.

The ex-Manchester United manager, who mentored Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, believes Spurs have the right set-up - but he would benefit with a sporting director with him.

Rangnick was sporting director for the Red Bull franchise of clubs, including Leipzig and Salzburg, between 2012 and 2015 and then again from 2019 to 2020.

"I think Tottenham is an exciting club in many ways," Rangnick said in the Sky Germany studio.

"They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world at the moment. They have one of the best training centres, that is there at the moment and Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years.

"Although he is not a big spender, he knows the football business and would not put himself in the centre of the cameras.

"If Tottenham really want him, then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him.

"It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two right away."

Image: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has emerged as a candidate to take over at Tottenham

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has also emerged as a target for Tottenham as they search for a new permanent manager.

Sky Sports News understands key figures at Spurs admire the former Liverpool midfielder, who took over at Bayer Leverkusen in October.

In that time he has led the German club from relegation contenders to sixth in the Bundesliga and the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will face Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Spurs are also impressed by Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley back into the Premier League as Championship winners this season.

Spurs have yet to appoint a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, who left in March after a difficult end to his time in north London. Interim boss Cristian Stellini has already been and gone, with Ryan Mason now in a second spell in caretaker charge.

He will remain in charge at Spurs until the summer.

A run of four games without a win has seen Spurs' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League slip away.

They sit seventh in the table, five points behind Liverpool in fifth having played a game more and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, who also have a game in hand.

They also face a battle to qualify for either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League with Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford still with hopes of securing European football.