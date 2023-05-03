Tottenham target Xabi Alonso as search for new manager continues

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has emerged as a target for Tottenham as they search for a new permanent manager.

Sky Sports News understands key figures at Spurs admire the former Liverpool midfielder, who has taken Bayer Leverkusen to sixth in the Bundesliga and the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will face Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Spurs are also impressed by Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley back into the Premier League as Championship winners this season.

Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is another key name under discussion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and remains in the running for the job.

Ryan Mason will remain in caretaker charge until the summer.

"It is true that Xabi did not have the experience as a head coach at this level and also in this situation," Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes tells Sky Sports. "But, for me, it is always important to consider the quality of the head coach and I just knew that he had the quality to improve the team.

The story of Xabi Alonso's appointment at Bayer Leverkusen and the rebuild that this rookie coach tipped for the top is trying to mastermind.

