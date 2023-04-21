Julian Nagelsmann out of running for Chelsea manager's job but Vincent Kompany joins Mauricio Pochettino on shortlist

Julian Nagelsmann is no longer under consideration to be Chelsea's next permanent manager.

Although Chelsea held talks with the 35-year-old, who was sacked as Bayern Munich boss last month, he was not the preferred candidate and he was never regarded as the favourite for the job.

There were concerns about his age and lack of experience of English football and there was also a sense that he was not prepared to jostle for the job with other candidates.

Nagelsmann had come into contention following the sacking of Graham Potter, with Frank Lampard only in place as caretaker until the end of the season, but senior figures at Chelsea were unconvinced he was the right man for the job.

Nagelsmann had reservations over the role himself and sensed that Chelsea's varied shortlist, which now includes Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as well as Mauricio Pochettino and one other admired candidate, reflected a lack of clarity about the direction they want to take.

Nagelsmann has previously stated, "it's important as a manager that you feel a club believes in you and your methods", and that it appeals to him "to work where the structure is clear, where there are not 20 guys all with an opinion that takes you in different directions."

Chelsea have removed the former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique from their shortlist, but talks with former Tottenham head coach Pochettino, who has been approached twice before by Chelsea, have been hugely positive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has played down reports linking him with the manager's job at Tottenham and says he is fully focused on the job he has at the moment

Kompany, meanwhile, has also emerged as a target having led Burnley to automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season at Turf Moor with an attractive style of play.

The 37-year-old has also been linked with filling the vacancy at Tottenham, who sacked Antonio Conte last month and have his assistant Christian Stellini in charge until the end of the season.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Pochettino over the job. The club have been admirers of Pochettino in the past and enquired about his availability when Thomas Tuchel left in September.

Sky Sports News has been told Pochettino will assess his options in the summer as he prepares for the right opportunity. The 51-year-old has been out of work since parting company with PSG in July 2022.

Pochettino has been approached by Real Madrid twice before and has also turned down several offers in recent months from clubs in various European leagues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Telegraph's Jason Burt debate whether Mauricio Pochettino would be a good fit for Chelsea

Lampard is currently in charge on a temporary basis until the end of the season after replacing Bruno Saltor, who had one game in the dugout, following Potter's sacking.

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League table and crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-final this week.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville feels Pochettino is the right man to take charge next on a permanent basis at Stamford Bridge, given the profile of players Chelsea have signed.

"Based on what [Chelsea co-owner Todd] Boehly has said, Chelsea have done their spending for the next three years - apart from signing a centre forward," Neville said on Monday Night Football earlier this month.

"If they appoint Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique or Diego Simeone, they're going to want to have another £300m as they won't like some of the players they've previously signed.

"They've got to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they've got - a lot of them are young - and I think that man is Mauricio Pochettino."

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with both Chelsea and Tottenham

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are on the hunt for a new long-term manager - and, according to a data analysis team's in-depth study, it is Pochettino they should prioritise appointing.

With Graham Potter and Antonio Conte recently dismissed, Chelsea are being led by Lampard until the end of the season, with Stellini fulfilling the same role at Spurs.

Both clubs have been linked with a range of different managers - but the numbers point towards Pochettino as the best option, according to this team's deep dive into the data.

April 26: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

May 2: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man Utd (A) - Premier League