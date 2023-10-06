Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss says VAR should be scrapped because technology is not suitable for football

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be scrapped in the Premier League amid the ongoing debate around the use of the technology.

Spurs claimed a hugely controversial 2-1 victory over Liverpool last Saturday after Luis Diaz's goal in the 34th-minute at 0-0 was incorrectly ruled out for offside, with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited subsequently admitting a "significant human error" had occurred.

Postecoglou believes the mistake was a result of the VAR room rushing their decision to prevent a long delay which disrupts the "frenetic pace" of football.

Asked whether VAR should be scrapped, the Australian responded: "I would in its current form. I just don't think that technology is ready for our game.

"I've got zero against goal-line technology. It's a no-brainer and it works for our game.

"Our game is unique. People say, 'Let's get referees explaining their decisions'. Oh my God - seriously? Could you imagine sitting there listening to a referee explaining every decision in the game?

"I'm going to the gridiron on Sunday - I love American football. But it's three and a half hours. The measure of who was a good referee was the ones you never noticed and now we're trying to make them the stars of the show.

"We're analysing, in slow motion, yellow cards. We, as managers and players, are the worst for it because we talk about integrity but I bet if you watch a game tonight, the first throw-in, both teams will appeal for it. We're trying to take advantage and there's nothing wrong with that.

"With VAR, the more we use it the worse it's going to get. Clear and obvious error? It seems like everything is getting scrutinised.

"It's not our game. We're not rugby - we don't have those stoppages. What I always loved about our game - especially in England - was the frenetic pace. Why are we trying to take that out? None of us liked it when they were taking too long over a decision and last week it sounded like they were rushing it. Maybe that's a consequence.

"That suggests to me the technology in its current form is not suitable to our game but I know I'll be in the minority with that."

He added: "I don't know what the game's going to look like in 20 years and I'm not sure I'm going to like it."

Ange: Klopp wrong to suggest replay

On Wednesday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested the game against Tottenham should be replayed after Diaz's goal was wrongly disallowed by the video assistant referee.

But Postecoglou disagrees with the German's calls for a replay.

Postecoglou said: "There's got to be some sort of threshold and I don't think a mistake is the threshold for that.

"If we strayed into integrity or misappropriation of the law then maybe there's something there, but ultimately, when you strip it all back, it was a mistake.

"It was unique and unprecedented, but it was still a mistake.

"If your threshold for a replay is mistakes by individuals, then that's 365 games a year I reckon."

Sky Sports News understands any request by Liverpool to replay the match would be rejected.

Postecoglou also said it is unlikely he would have allowed Liverpool to score after Diaz's goal was wrongly disallowed against them.

Asked if he would have let Liverpool score had the officials given him the chance, Postecoglou said: "I just don't see that.

"If we want managers to be the arbiters of these kind of things... we've got pretty hefty responsibilities at our football clubs but we're not the custodians.

"I wouldn't make a decision that could potentially send a club down on the back of what my beliefs are.

"In that moment, if somebody could tell me that they could explain everything that went on within the prism of 30 seconds... I have to make a decision and it wasn't going to happen.

"It's different if it's something clear. It was a bad error through a lack of communication but it wasn't something that was easily explainable. If it was easily explainable, I would assume there would have been more uproar than there was."