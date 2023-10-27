Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham's Premier League title chances: 'Let the fans dream'

Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham's fans to "continue to dream" after a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace saw his side move five points clear at the top of the Premier League for the first time.

Tottenham's entertainers were tamed during a low-key first half in south London but James Maddison's cross-shot soon after the interval forced Joel Ward to turn into his own net before Heung-min Son to added a second and his eighth of the season.

There was late drama when Jordan Ayew set up a frantic finish with his super strike four minutes into injury-time and Matheus Franca lashed wide with virtually the last kick of the game, but Spurs came through for a victory which means boss Ange Postecoglou has secured a record 26 points out of a possible 30 from his first 10 games as a Premier League manager.

The win means Spurs are five points clear at the top of the Premier League - their biggest lead on second place in the top-flight since the final day of the 1960-61 campaign (eight points), when they last won the title.

The Spurs supporters are in dreamland and Postecoglou is happy form them to be there.

"Let them dream," he told Sky Sports when asked what his message to the supporters was. "It's what being a football fan is all about.

I think for us - you know what it's like when you get a bit of momentum, my role within that is just to keep pushing them. I just think there's still so much more growth in this team.

"It's fair to say that this lot have suffered a fair bit so I'm certainly not going to dampen that."

When asked further in the press conference about his side's aspirations for the season, he added: "What's important is we're giving our supporters joy and hope. That's what football clubs are there for.

"Dreams last as long as they do until someone wakes you up. We'll see."

"I really liked the way we handled tonight. It is a difficult venue, they are a very well drilled team and going into it we knew it wouldn't be an open game. I liked the way the boys handled it, they were patient and consistently tried to find the gaps, then real composure at the end of the game. It was a different challenge and liked the way we went about it.



"This group are very determined to keep working hard. I see no reason why that won't continue.



"Top of the table is great and the results are great but it's more in the manner we're doing it. Pretty much from the first game we've had all sorts of different challenges we've had to overcome. Every time there has been a real focus and clear-headedness about the group collectively to deal with that. That has been a really pleasing thing and because they're getting rewards from that then that gives us opportunity to accelerate the growth of giving them more tools out there to help them for whatever we need to overcome."

'Spurs should enjoy this but long way to go'

Gary Neville doesn't believe Spurs are exceeding all expectations at the moment but the former Manchester United defender doesn't believe Postecoglou's side will be title challengers come the end of the season.

"Spurs fans should enjoy this moment," Neville told Sky Sports.

"It's been a fantastic start to the season that no-one expected. With what was happening at the club, with the change of managers and Harry Kane leaving, it was it was inconceivable.

"Those Tottenham fans have had a lot of pain over the last few years with the way the team has played and results, but they are playing great football. Now, this is a lot more exciting for them. The Spurs fans should keep their feet on the ground. They should enjoy it but there's a long way to go."

When asked if Spurs are potential league winners or title challengers, Neville added: "I don't think they are.

"I believe this is something that will settle down in the next few months, but if for some reason the rest of the teams aren't quite there and Tottenham, who are not in Europe and out of the Carabao Cup, keep their players fit, they could have an exceptional season.

"If they are in contention in January and up there, then why wouldn't they try and boost the squad slightly to have a go at it because if City aren't quite there or Arsenal slip up, why wouldn't you have a go at it.

"However, I don't think they have a good enough squad or are a good enough team to win the league. But what they are doing at this moment in time is exceeding all expectation of where they would be. Postecoglou is doing a great job for them."

Are Spurs title contenders? Tottenham captain Heung-min Son:



“No, not at all. I’m experienced, I can’t just say we are going to win the league. Obviously not.



“You know my answer. We just want to stay grounded and stay humble because it is still early in the season.



“We just want to go game by game and get three points in every single game. Then we will see what will happen at the end of the season. We will work hard and let’s see what happens.”

Carra: Intensity can carry Spurs a long way

Jamie Carragher believes the intensity that Spurs are playing at can carry them a long way this season, especially because of their lack of European football.

Postecoglou's side are also out of the Carabao Cup and Carragher thinks having just one game a week for the majority of the season can help Spurs become contenders for the title.

"Spurs are not going to have too many games this season," Carragher told Friday Night Football. "The only thing that could get in the way of the Premier league games is the FA Cup and who knows how far they will go in that. You can get a difficult draw and go out of that early as well.

"In the last 10 to 12 years there are a couple of teams that really stand out to me, who didn't play European football, and that was Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers and probably Newcastle from last season.

"With both those sides, it wasn't just that they got to a position that you wouldn't expect at the start of the season, it was the way they played football. It was full of energy and running.

"Their intensity actually took them to the achievements that they got and listening to Postecoglou, he wants his team to be the fittest and do the most running in the league.

"Now every manager can say that, but you have got a great opportunity to do that when you are just playing one game a week for the majority of the season. It puts you in a great position to actually do the training through the week to get you to that position at the weekend where you are full of energy and pressing.

"We've seen it before but Spurs - the manager, the players and the supporters - they aren't getting too carried away. They'd be delighted to get back into the Champions League, but the longer the run goes on, the longer they are at the top of the league, your objectives change."

Records tumble for Spurs as they find a way to win

Image: James Maddison was Spurs' game-changer again at Selhurst Park

Analysis from Sky Sports' Peter Smith at Selhurst Park:

"It was a nervous final few moments for Spurs - especially when Franca lined up that late, late shot - but they have come through for a second win in a week.

"Their best start to a Premier League season. Ange Postecoglou's record return from his first 10 Premier League games. A club record lead at the top of the table.

"It's all going their way right now! They were by no means at their best but they found a way and that shows another attribute to this side. And James Maddison shines in another away game. Some signing."

