Tottenham transfer news: Spurs cool interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in search for centre-back

Tottenham have cooled their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah amid concerns over his recent injury problems and are looking elsewhere for a new centre-back in January.

Spurs looked into signing him on Deadline Day in the summer but he was already out with a hamstring problem and two weeks away from a return.

Chalobah has since suffered another setback and is expected to be out until early January, meaning he will have spent almost six months on the sidelines.

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa Sunday 26th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Bayern Munich remain interested in the 24-year-old but a move in the New Year would present a risk for both the player and a new club, making it more likely at this stage that he will stay at least for the rest of the season.

Spurs wanted to sign another new centre-back in the summer following the capture of Micky van de Ven and that desire has only intensified following the hamstring injury that will keep the Dutchman out into the New Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou confirms long-term injuries to both James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven after both limped off during the defeat to Chelsea

Although there is a preference for another left-footer, it is not a deal-breaker - and the club are lining up targets that are either footed.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly was another player they looked at in the summer, as was Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is also looking to strengthen in central midfield and is on the lookout for another forward, but there are still players at the club that need to make way including Eric Dier, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Hugo Lloris.

Fourth-placed Tottenham return from the international break with a home game against fifth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.