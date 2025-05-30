Tottenham transfer Q&A: Futures of Ange Postecoglou, Cristian Romero and Mathys Tel assessed

Tottenham will be playing Champions League football next season after winning the Europa League, giving them a huge summer ahead with Ange Postecoglou's future still uncertain. Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge answers your questions in our transfer Q&A.

'No decision on Ange's future yet'

Clintyboy77: How much in total will Tottenham's transfer budget be now they have got Champions League football?

Michael Bridge: It is difficult to say an exact figure right now. There's a lot still up in the air and it's early days.

A lot needs to be factored in with clarity needed on Ange Postecoglou's situation, new appointments at board level and outgoings in the first team.

Tony Varghese: Do you expect Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to go with the majority and back Postecoglou, or cut ties with him in the summer?

Michael Bridge: There is still no decision on Postecoglou. The Australian is currently on holiday. It's been a very long season - a season like no other. I'd like to see season three.

Ken: Will Daniel Levy likely provide the funds Tottenham need to kick in and perform better next season?

Michael Bridge: I believe so. All clubs know the constraints of the Profit and Sustainability Rules, but Spurs must strengthen to push on, and I'm confident they will.

'Spurs need more experienced players'

Christian THFC: Will the club look to sign more seasoned, experienced players this summer?

Michael Bridge: I think the club need players with Champions League experience.

The current squad isn't remotely ready for Champions League football. Teenagers Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have had a full year under their belts, but they're still young.

Image: Teenager Lucas Bergvall impressed in his maiden season at Spurs

Adding more experience will be key. Not necessarily meaning age, but players who have played at the very top level and can juggle Champions League football and the Premier League.

They also need a lot fewer injuries. Spurs really struggled to put a team together around the Christmas period until February, which killed off any hopes of a decent league season.

I think experience is of paramount importance in this transfer window, and perhaps less emphasis will be on buying for the future.

'Wide forward a position under consideration'

TM: What areas are Spurs looking to strengthen, and will the club have to sell to buy?

Michael Bridge: Spurs don't have to sell to buy, with Champions League qualification huge for the club. All areas, apart from the goalkeeping department, will be looked at.

Midfield and forward would be the priority if Cristian Romero stays.

Semiosis: Given the injuries this season, is another creative or box-to-box midfielder a priority to bring on board? If so, who or what type of player profile?

Michael Bridge: I think that's certainly an area Spurs are looking at.

A wide forward will also be under consideration. With captain Heung-Min Son likely to play fewer games, no guarantees over whether Mathys Tel will make his loan move from Bayern Munich permanent, and Dejan Kulusevski's nasty injury, it's a priority position for me.

D: Could Leroy Sane be the wide forward?

Michael Bridge: He's been offered to Spurs and Arsenal but could also stay at Bayern Munich. I don't think Spurs will sign him.

Lwazi: Is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a target for Spurs?

Michael Bridge: For around £85m to £90m, I'd say unlikely.

'Eze and Guehi admired by Spurs'

Sam: Will Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze come to Spurs? And is there real interest?

Michael Bridge: Eze has had admirers at Spurs for a long time, but he's one player Crystal Palace and Eagles boss Oliver Glasner are determined to keep.

European football at Selhurst Park will help them, while Palace are much more likely to listen to offers for defender Marc Guehi than Eze.

Ceo1994: If Cristian Romero goes, how likely is it Spurs sign Marc Guehi?

Michael Bridge: Spurs like Guehi - there was a big bid made for him toward the end of the winter window - and he is homegrown. But Champions League qualification means it's nowhere near certain that Romero moves on.

Tottenham tried for Guehi as well as Fikayo Tomori in January, but it remains to be seen whether they will go back in for either player.

'Atletico Madrid very keen on Romero'

Richard C: And are we likely to see any high profile departures? Romero now making noises suggesting he will stay, but perhaps Richarlison to go to raise funds? Solanke has done good work, but should be second choice.

Michael Bridge: I'm a huge fan of Romero and, for me, Spurs have lacked his bite when they've lost semis and finals over the past few years.

Image: Could Spurs defender Cristian Romero leave the club this summer?

It'll take a very large fee for him to be sold, despite his contract length.

Atletico Madrid are very keen on Romero, and it's understandable he'd be interested, especially with fellow Argentine Diego Simeone in charge.

But Romero also has an excellent relationship with Postecoglou, and his Instagram post after winning the Europa League was positive. He wrote: "We must continue; this is the path".

Postecoglou also said publicly that the club should be looking to keep Romero because he is a "winner".

Meanwhile, I think Spurs would listen to offers for Richarlison, but the club are very happy with Dominic Solanke.

'No decisions yet on Tel or returning loan players'

Alfie Waites: Is there a possibility that Mathys Tel signs permanently at the end of his loan?

Michael Bridge: No decision has been made on Tel yet, with Tottenham having a £45m option to buy.

Image: Mathys Tel scored three goals in his 20 appearances across all compeitions this season

HarryDeb: What are the plans for the returning loan players?

Michael Bridge: I'd imagine Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil will find new clubs, but no decision has been made on Solomon or any of the players on loan.

Like most situations at Spurs, things are up in the air with no decision yet on the future of the manager.

Solomon had a brilliant season at Leeds, helping them gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Josh Keeley and Jamie Donley, who were both on loan at League One side Leyton Orient, and Will Lankshear, who returns from West Brom, will aim for Championship loans.

Your views ahead of Spurs' transfer window

DKing: At the moment there is only one question and it needs to be answered by the club quickly to address uncertainty: is Ange Postecoglou staying? Then planning can start.

Pricey: Our form this season shows that we are woefully unequipped to deal with multiple competitions, especially with the incessant injuries. We need around 10 players, assuming that six or so will leave: Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Timo Werner and maybe Cristian Romero.

Zach Gifford: Tottenham need to sign Eberechi Eze and a No. 6 to compete for more trophies.

James G: Whatever our transfer budget is, it needs to be Premier League-proven players coming in to improve the 11. Eberechi Eze, Carlos Baleba, Antoine Semenyo are all players we need and in positions that we aren't good enough in.

Stephen Berry: We definitely need a top holding midfield player someone that can get about and get the tackles in I suggest bring back Conor Gallagher to England.

George94: Keep Ange Postecoglou. Sign Eberechi Eze. Sign Kevin Danso permanently. Sign Mathys Tel permanently. Sign Leroy Sane.

Pete Challis: Spurs obviously need a decent goalkeeper. Would they ever go for Ramsdale? Probably the best available.

John Cook: Nobody can deny that Spurs have had a terrible season in the league. Had we played any other team in the final we would have been soundly beaten. As the game against Brighton showed, nothing has really changed. How can Ange be given another season?

Simonlpz: Is there an acknowledgment that a top club should be able to compete for a trophy without completely foregoing their league campaign? Seems to have been too easy an excuse, especially some games at the end of the season.

Christian THFC: After such a dreadful league season and the added demands of the Champions League, will the club realise their errors and look to sign more seasoned, experienced players this summer? I can't stomach another 22 league defeats and I hope the players can't either.

TJC: Go and get Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford!

