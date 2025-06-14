Mathys Tel transfer: Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich close to agreeing £30m deal

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are in the final stages of completing a £30m deal for Mathys Tel.

Tel was originally signed on loan with a view of a permanent deal in January under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.

Frank has given the deal his approval.

Spurs paid a £7.3m loan fee in January and that temporary deal was always intended to become a permanent one with Postecoglou often quoting the Tel deal was with the long-term in mind.

The forward started 11 games for Spurs in the Premier League, playing a total of 913 minutes, scoring twice.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all interested in Tel in January.

Stade Rennais - Tel's former club - have a share of the sell-on in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.