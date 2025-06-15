Mathys Tel transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur complete £30m signing of Bayern Munich forward on six-year deal
Forward Mathys Tel has moved to Tottenham permanently from Bayern Munich on six-year deal worth £29.8m; France U21 international had joined Spurs on loan in January, scoring three goals in 20 appearances; Spurs paid an original £7.3m loan fee; deal given approval by Thomas Frank
Sunday 15 June 2025 12:55, UK
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in a deal worth £29.8 million, with the France U21 international signing a six-year contract at the north London club until 2031.
Tel was originally signed on loan with a view of a permanent deal in January under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who has since been replaced by Thomas Frank, with the Dane having given the deal his approval.
Spurs paid a £7.3m loan fee in January and that temporary deal was always intended to become a permanent one, with Postecoglou often quoting the Tel move was with the long term in mind.
The 20-year-old scored three goals in 20 appearances for the club in the second half of last season.
Having moved to Bayern from Rennes in 2022, Tel initially enjoyed a significant role, playing 69 times during his first two seasons, before falling out of favour when Vincent Kompany was appointed a year ago.
The Frenchman made only eight league appearances during the first half of last season before being loaned to Spurs - whom he initially turned down before an abrupt change of heart late in the January transfer window.
The north London club finished 17th in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish, but qualified for the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.
Tel, who was an unused substitute in the final in Bilbao, is currently representing France at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia alongside team-mate Wilson Odobert, and scored his team's opening goal of the tournament, a penalty in Saturday's 3-2 win over Georgia.
Bayern's director of football Max Eberl said: "Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and took his first steps into top-level international football here.
"He was a popular figure in our team, always giving his all for the club and the team. It has become clear that the move to Tottenham was the right one for his development."
United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all interested in Tel in January.
Stade Rennais - Tel's former club - have a share of the sell-on fee in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.
