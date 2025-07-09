Yoane Wissa transfer news: Tottenham remain interested in Brentford forward
Spurs are still keen on signing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa this summer; Bees would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo; Wissa would cost noticeably less than £65m-rated Mbeumo, with one year remaining on his Bees contract
Wednesday 9 July 2025 15:02, UK
Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Brentford's Yoane Wissa this summer.
The Congo forward was of interest to them in January and that has been maintained throughout this year.
Brentford are aware of it - but there has been no contact yet between the clubs. However, it is understood Spurs have been exploring the conditions of a potential deal.
Brentford would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo.
If Spurs, or any other club, did a deal for Wissa that it would become increasingly difficult for United to sign Mbeumo.
Tottenham held initial talks about a deal for Mbeumo themselves around the time they hired Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank.
Mbeumo wants to move to United, however, and talks did not progress.
Wissa would cost noticeably less than £65m-rated Mbeumo, with one year remaining on his contract.
Wissa - signed for just £7.2m in 2021 - turns 29 in September and would provide versatility, with the forward able to play anywhere across the frontline.
Man Utd hopeful of finalising Mbeumo deal in time for US tour
Manchester United remain optimistic of agreeing a deal to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States.
United kick off their US tour with a game against West Ham in New Jersey on July 26.
Sky Sports News understands there is a cautious optimism at United that a deal can be struck and discussions continue internally over the next steps.
There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want - believed to be £65m - however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front.
Mbeumo has made it clear he only wants to move to United and personal terms are believed to have been agreed in principle.
Bees sporting director Phil Giles told Sky Sports News last week that Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal - which has to be "right for Brentford" - does not materialise.
