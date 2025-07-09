 Skip to content
Transfer

Yoane Wissa transfer news: Tottenham remain interested in Brentford forward

Spurs are still keen on signing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa this summer; Bees would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo; Wissa would cost noticeably less than £65m-rated Mbeumo, with one year remaining on his Bees contract

Wednesday 9 July 2025 15:02, UK

x
Image: Spurs remain interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Brentford's Yoane Wissa this summer.

The Congo forward was of interest to them in January and that has been maintained throughout this year.

Brentford are aware of it - but there has been no contact yet between the clubs. However, it is understood Spurs have been exploring the conditions of a potential deal.

Brentford would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo.

If Spurs, or any other club, did a deal for Wissa that it would become increasingly difficult for United to sign Mbeumo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

We take a look at some of the best goals scored by Brentford's Wissa in the Premier League

Tottenham held initial talks about a deal for Mbeumo themselves around the time they hired Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank.

Mbeumo wants to move to United, however, and talks did not progress.

Also See:

Wissa would cost noticeably less than £65m-rated Mbeumo, with one year remaining on his contract.

Wissa - signed for just £7.2m in 2021 - turns 29 in September and would provide versatility, with the forward able to play anywhere across the frontline.

Man Utd hopeful of finalising Mbeumo deal in time for US tour

Manchester United remain optimistic of agreeing a deal to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States.

United kick off their US tour with a game against West Ham in New Jersey on July 26.

Sky Sports News understands there is a cautious optimism at United that a deal can be struck and discussions continue internally over the next steps.

Goalscorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa celebrate after Brentford extend their lead against Brighton
Image: Brentford would be unlikely to sell both Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo

There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want - believed to be £65m - however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front.

Mbeumo has made it clear he only wants to move to United and personal terms are believed to have been agreed in principle.

Bees sporting director Phil Giles told Sky Sports News last week that Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal - which has to be "right for Brentford" - does not materialise.

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW