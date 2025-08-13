Thomas Frank says Tottenham can take on 'anyone in the world' after narrow Super Cup defeat to PSG

Thomas Frank vowed Spurs showed they can take on "anyone in the world" after their penalty shoot-out defeat to PSG in the Super Cup.

Spurs had led the Champions League winners 2-0 with five minutes remaining before a painful late collapse which culminated in Nuno Mendes' winner from 12 yards after Micky Van de Ven and Mathys Tel had missed their spot kicks.

PSG had shown the full effect of only returning to training last week following their Club World Cup exploits in July but Spurs' resilience and work off the ball, as well as their impact from set-pieces - which produced both their goals - put them on the verge of a second trophy in three months until that capitulation.

"I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best," Frank told TNT Sports after the match.

"We had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-somethimg minutes until 2-1. Then it shifted the momentum but I'm so proud of the team, players, club and fans.

"We showed we can be adaptable and pragmatic. We needed to be that against a team like PSG, with the way we wanted to defend with both high pressure and a low block. The first half was almost perfect and the set-pieces were very dangerous.

"In one game, I think we have shown we can play against any team in the world. I'm not in doubt about that and that's a positive to take away from this."

Image: Goncalo Ramos' 94th-minute equaliser sent the Super Cup to penalties before PSG's victory

Frank: Spurs have 24 hours to get over defeat

The manner of Spurs' defeat may prove more chastening for Frank's players than the result itself, with PSG clear favourites going into Wednesday's game in Udine.

The Spurs boss championed a '24-hour' policy at former club Brentford where players and staff had a day to get a result out of their system before moving on to the next game.

In Tottenham's case, that begins less than three days after full-time in Italy when they host Burnley in their Premier League opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

"I have a rule for 24 hours, it's a short turnaround but there'll be a bit of disappointment for 24 hours," he confirmed.

"Then tomorrow [Thursday] afternoon we'll be ready, Friday we'll be more ready and then we make sure we're ready to come flying out at the weekend."

Analysis: Painfully close - but Frank played to squad's strengths

Analysis from Sky Sports' Adam Bate in Udine:

"The Tottenham supporters had shuffled out by the time that Paris Saint-Germain lifted the trophy. But the Spurs players had to stand and applaud knowing that they were close to claiming it themselves. Painfully close.

"There was so much to admire about Tottenham's determined performance in a game that pitted them against the Champions League winners - and now UEFA Super Cup winners.

"Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero did more than just shackle the formidable PSG attack for much of the match, they scored the goals that put Spurs on the brink of a memorable victory in Udine.

"Thomas Frank's fingerprints were all over it. Two goals from set-pieces. Kevin Danso hurling in long throws from right and left.

"Ahead of them, Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and particularly Pape Sarr worked constantly to protect the defence. Pedro Porro's positioning allowed Spurs to shift from a back four to a back five.

Image: Romero had earlier given Spurs a surprise 2-0 lead in Udine

"Supporters will be encouraged by what they saw from Mohammed Kudus too but this was never going to be a game to showcase the more expansive side of their game.

"In truth, Frank does not have the players to do so right now. It was only weeks ago that fans were weighing up how to accommodate Morgan Gibbs-White and James Maddison. Now they are without a natural No 10.

"The best that they could hope for after a humbling pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich was to show some resolve and they certainly looked like a team playing for each other. The great pity for Tottenham is that PSG just beat the clock to beat them.

"Fabian Ruiz brought real balance in midfield after coming on, dictating proceedings thereafter, while Lee Kang-In showed the composure that was needed in the final third. Ousmane Dembele's change of position was also key to the equaliser.

"Even the shoot-out mirrored the match, with Spurs racing into a 2-0 lead only to see it wiped out. It was a performance full of heart even if the fans in Udine will feel frustrated that their team were pushed so deep that they could not control the final minutes.

"It is a quick turnaround before facing Burnley on Saturday in what will be a game that will test Frank in very different ways.

"Players and supporters could be forgiven for feeling a little flat going into it. This trophy was almost theirs, after all. But unlike Inter in the Champions League final, they were close to beating PSG. Painfully close."