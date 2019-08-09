Aston Villa's John McGinn delighted to have agreed a new deal

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn says he laughed off links to Manchester United and that he is delighted to have signed a long-term deal with his current club.

Having helped Villa back to the top flight, McGinn was mentioned as a possible United target in the summer, with Sir

Alex Ferguson reportedly championing him.

However, McGinn was rewarded with a new five-year contract at Villa on Thursday ahead of Saturday's trip to Tottenham.

Tottenham vs A Villa Live on

And the Scotland international admitted he was baffled at the United speculation.

"I had a little chuckle at it to be honest," said McGinn. "I'm sure a lot of people did.

"It is up to me to go and prove it is justified. At that point, my whole mindset was on Villa and being successful here.

"I have still got so much left to learn and prove.

"In the environment here I am appreciated. I'm loved and respected by everyone - there is no better feeling. I still have to pinch myself driving in.

"I feel like one of the main players here but I still need to improve and get better.

"To have any speculation lingering about isn't what you want.

"I'm just glad to be settled and to focus on the next five years."

John McGinn was among the scorers in the Championship play off final last season

Villa signed 12 new players during pre-season in a spending spree of £130million, including new £22m record buy Wesley from Club Brugge.

Boss Dean Smith has revamped his squad and McGinn knows the jury is out regarding that strategy.

"I am not sure," he said. "There are a lot of new signings.

"A lot of boys have had to get their visas and stuff sorted, get used to the cuisine in Birmingham and the temperature. It took me seven months to get used to it.

"They are nice lads, no egos, I think that is important, with Villa being in the Premier League.

"Speaking to some of the experienced boys they all say Villa had a reputation for bad characters and big egos.

"I don't think we have that now.

"It is an important trait to have for a hard-working club. I think they have recruited well in that sense."